Doctor Who S02E05: "The Story and The Engine" Trailer, Sneak Peek

Check out an early preview of BBC and Disney+'s Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who Season 2 Ep. 5: "The Story and The Engine."

We've been hit with a whole number of important themes during the second season of BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who, and it appears we're about to see one of those play out in a big way during next week's adventure, S02E05: "The Story and The Engine." Encountering a world where stories have some serious power, the Doctor (Gatwa) will come face-to-face with the mysterious Barber (Ariyon Bakare). Along with a look at the promo/trailer for the next episode (waiting for you above), we also have a look at the sneak peek that was released at the end of this week's edition of Doctor Who Unleashed (waiting for you below, along with the official overview and more).

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 5: "The Story and The Engine" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 5: "The Story and The Engine" – In Lagos, the mysterious Barber (Ariyon Bakare) reigns supreme. The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) discovers a world where stories have power, but can he stop the Spider and its deadly web of revenge? Written by Inua Ellams and directed by Makalla McPherson, the episode stars Gatwa, Sethu, Bakare, Sule Rimi, Michelle Asante, Stefan Adegbola, Jordan Adene, Michael Balogun, and (of course) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood.

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the second season are Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, English TV personalities Rylan Clark and Graham Norton, and others – including Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, of course. Now, here's a look at this season's episode titles:

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & The Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

