Doctor Who Season 2 Deleted Scenes Released (But Not the One We Want)

The BBC released deleted scenes from the Disney+ era Doctor Who Season 2. Unfortunately, the one everyone wants to see isn't one of them...

As part of Doctor Who Day, the BBC has released a compilation of deleted scenes from the second season of the Disney+ era. Before you ask, no, it does not include the rewritten and truly deleted scene that everyone wants to see involving the Doctor's granddaughter, Susan (Carole Ann Ford). That one is likely to be locked away for the foreseeable future, as it's a timeline that has been erased, presumably, by Ncuti Gatwa's departure at the end of this season. So, for those of you still reading, what's in these Deleted Scenes? Here's a rundown.

An Extra Ruby Scene in "Joy to the World"

They actually shot a whole Ruby scene in the Christmas Special "Joy to the World" to show that Millie Gibson was still in the cast of the series and had not left. She's shown living her everyday life and celebrating Christmas with friends and family when The Doctor tries to phone her from the hotel in London. She's distracted from answering when more friends show up. The episode cuts this whole scene out and just shows The Doctor at the phone, thinking about her.

Belinda's Longer Confrontation with The Doctor in "The Robot Revolution"

There's a scene during "The Robot Revolution" where Belinda (Varada Sethu) is treating injured rebels, and she mentions the life chart she was given as part of a Hindu coming-of-age ritual that predicted she would travel, which piques the Doctor's interest in her as a potential new companion. However, the pivotal scene is the extended one in the TARDIS, where Belinda confronts the Doctor and calls him out for his recklessness and arrogance. It feels more complete in its nuances with the payoff of The Doctor fixating on her life chart fortune, and Belinda's wariness. Clearly, the part about her life chart was cut because it overemphasised the point, and the rest was cut for time and repetitiveness.

The Barber Being Menacing in "The Story and The Engine"

One deleted scene from "The Story and The Engine" is intended to establish the menace of the Barber as he forces customers to tell a story to fuel the engine that powers his shop. It's a proper villain scene where he menaces them for a story that's interesting enough to keep his engine going. It was cut for time and also unnecessary since his villainy was already established before this scene.

More Scenes in "Lucky Day"

There are three scenes from "Lucky Day" involving Conrad (Jonah Hauer-King). The first is of Ruby and Conrad dating, where she gives him the antidote that he refuses to drink, which is supposed to protect him from being eaten; that's paid off in the climax when he reveals he didn't drink it. This was cut because he signals he would refuse to drink it, which takes the punch away from the payoff later. One interesting detail here is that Ruby reveals she works as a piano teacher to children while serving as a part-time agent for UNIT.

There's the extended scene where Ruby takes Conrad home to meet her mother and Grandma Cherry, which doesn't necessarily move the story forward, but would have been nice to include, as it shows more of Ruby's domestic life. Then there's a short scene where Conrad is in full conspiracy theorist grifter mode, which is clearly cut because it was redundant.

A Trim from "The Interstellar Song Contest"

This one is from "The Interstellar Song Contest" that shows the lead-up to the shields getting hacked and The Doctor being shot into orbit. It goes on for too long and was clearly trimmed to speed up the pace.

A Long Scene from "Wish World"

There's a good scene from "Wish World" that shows the cracks in The Doctor and Belinda's "perfect" home life, where The Doctor feels the strain of Conrad and The Rani's Orwellian "perfect" world as The Doctor starts to crack under the pressure of oppressive conformity and shows Belinda's fear of what could happen if their imperfection becomes public.

The Doctor and Belinda Meet for the Last Time in "The Reality War"

This is a bit from The Doctor's final meeting with Belinda before he goes off to regenerate. It's a sentimental note that's redundant, so it's obvious why it was cut.

Maybe one day that deleted alternate ending scene with Susan will be released, but not here.

