Doctor Who Season 2 Finale Preview: "The Reality War" Rages Next Week

Check out our first looks at BBC and Disney+'s Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who Season 2 finale, "The Reality War."

Oh. My God. That's as close to a spoiler that we're going to drop (think about it) regarding the penultimate episode of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who, S02E07: "Wish World." We did get the heads-up from Davies after last weekend's episode that the true "Unholy Trinity" hadn't been revealed – and wow, was he right. With that in mind, we've got our first looks at what next week's epic season finale has to offer. While we're as much in the dark as everyone else, you know some epic stuff is about to go down when they decided to release "The Reality War" on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and select cinemas simultaneously.

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: "The Reality War" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 8: "The Reality War" – Battle rages across the skies as the Unholy Trinity (Archie Panjabi & Anita Dobson, Jonah Hauer-King, and ???) unleash their deadly ambition. The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), Belinda (Varada Sethu), and Ruby (Millie Gibson) have to risk everything in the quest to save one innocent life. Directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai and written by Russell T Davies, and with a runtime on 1 hours, 6 minutes, here's a look at the sneak peek included at the end of this weekend's edition of Doctor Who Unleashed:

THE REALITY WAR has begun… Tune in to the Season 2 finale of #DoctorWho next week! Watch on Saturday 31st May on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer in the UK, on @DisneyPlus where available and in cinemas across the UK and Ireland. pic.twitter.com/WpsdZ57wbJ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the big season wrap-up is an interesting cast of characters: Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), The Rani (Archie Panjabi), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King), Winnie Petheridge (Sam Lawton), Shirley Bingham (Ruth Madeley), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Poppy Sienna-Robyn (Mavanga-Phipps), Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Susan Triad (Susan Twist), Colonel Christofer Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), The Vlinx (Aidan Cook), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), Lakshmi Chandra (Nila Aalia) – and some very familiar names and faces. With a lineup like that on tap for the second season finale, you know things are going to get serious…

