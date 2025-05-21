Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale "The Reality War" Overview, Runtime Set

Here's the official overview and runtime for Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who Season 2 finale, S02E08: "The Reality War."

While a whole lot of focus is on this weekend's episode of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who, S02E07: "Wish World" is only one half of what's looking to be an epic, universe-shattering second season finale. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview of the Season 2 finale, S02E08: "The Reality War" (with a runtime of 1 hour, 6 minutes). Something to keep in mind: we still don't know the identity of the real "Unholy Trinity":

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 8: "The Reality War" – Battle rages across the skies as the Unholy Trinity (Archie Panjabi & Anita Dobson, Jonah Hauer-King, and ???) unleash their deadly ambition. The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), Belinda (Varada Sethu), and Ruby (Millie Gibson) have to risk everything in the quest to save one innocent life. Directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai and written by Russell T Davies.

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 7: "Wish World" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 7: "Wish World" – Traps are sprung and old enemies unite as the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda (Varada Sethu) finally arrive home to find a very different world. Can the Doctor see the truth before midnight arrives? Written by Russell T. Davies and directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, here's a look at a sneak peek at what's to come and the latest edition of Doctor Who Unleashed (which also includes a sneak peek at what's to come beginning at around the 28:10 mark). Following that, we have the updated image gallery for "Wish World" that was released, and a look back at Davies's Instagram post that included some very interesting wording:

"NEXT WEEK: Wish World. Enemies old and new unite as the Doctor faces the Unholy Trinity. This is only two thirds of the Trinity, the two Ranis count as one, cos I say so 😑 The third is lying in wait, exactly 160 years away 🤔 So stand by! This is the big one! First of a two-part finale! The Pantheon is stirring. Old friends are helpless. And the whole of reality is in danger as we hurtle towards May 24, in the Ranis' most terrifying experiment yet. Pity the fate of poor Frau Zufall! And remember, a message is calling across time and space… 'Tables don't do that,'" Davies wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, making it clear that we haven't seen all the faces of this threat quite yet:

Gatwa and Sethu are joined by Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King), Otto Zufall (Atilla Akinci), Violett Zufall (Leni Adams), Poppy (Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Shirley Bingham (Ruth Madeley), Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Susan Triad (Susan Twist), Colonel Christofer Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Lakshmi Chandra (Nila Aalia), Devika Babu (Josephine Lloyd-Welcome), Mrs. Flood/A Rani (Anita Dobson), Val Balham (Hermon Berhane), Winnie Petheridge (Sam Lawton), Brian Dale (Joshua J Parker), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), and Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter). And we're going to assume Archie Panjabi's The Rani.

With a lineup like that on tap for the first of the season's final two chapters, you know things are going to get serious…

