Doctor Who Shares New "Sea Devils" Images; BBC America Confirms Time

With less than two weeks to go until The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) return to confront the "Legend of the Sea Devils" over Easter weekend, we have some new looks at what viewers can expect. But before we get to that, some great news for BBC America viewers. Earlier today, it was confirmed that the special's global premiere will take place on Sunday, April 17, beginning at 2:10 pm ET (with an additional airing later that evening. Here's a look at the key art that was released by BBC America confirming the debut:

Now here's a look at four new preview images, followed by the official trailer, overview, and previously-released teaser:

Written by showrunner Chris Chibnall and Ella Road directed by Haolu Wang., and starring Arthur Lee stars as Ji-Hun & Marlowe Chan-Reeves stars as Ying Ki, here's a look at the official trailer for "Legend of the Sea Devils":

"Legend of the Sea Devils": In a swashbuckling special adventure, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) come face to fin with one of the Doctor's oldest adversaries: the Sea Devils. Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the nineteenth century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?

And as for those rumors of Hugh Grant (Four Wedding and a Funeral, Notting Hill) taking over as The Doctor after Whittaker (as the UK's Mirror and The Guardian reported), the actor himself took to Twitter to set the record straight. "Nothing against Dr W but I'm not," Grant wrote while retweeting The Guardian report. "No idea where the story came from." Here's a look at Grant shattering some folks' dreams (and making some writers look a little silly):

Nothing against Dr W but I'm not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022