Doctor Who, Sherlock & More: RTD & Moffat's Dhawan/Gomez Casting Ideas Looks like Russell T. Davies and Steven Moffat have some pretty bold casting ideas for Doctor Who stars Sacha Dhawan and Michelle Gomez.

You know, we can't help but wonder if Doctor Who stars Sacha Dhawan (The Master) and Michelle Gomez (Missy/The Mistress/The Master) knew that posting a fun video of the two of them descending a flight of stairs together would result in a social media "casting battle" between current showrunner Russell T. Davies and previous showrunner & writer Steven Moffat. But that's just where things are at this point, with the end of this year set to ignite a 60th-anniversary celebration that will catapult the long-running series into a new series of adventures featuring new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday). Here's a look at how everything snowballed in a very cool way…

With both Dhawan & Gomez posting the video (and having a little teasing fun), it didn't take long for fans to start speculating about their returns – possibly together. Just from what Big Finish Productions has going on, there's always a great opportunity for some excellent audio drama adventures. But it was Moffat who first threw down the gauntlet, writing in the comments section of Dhawan's post, "Yay! Put 'em on screen, Russell!!" But the gauntlet that Moffat threw down wasn't just about Doctor Who, following it up by implying that Dhawan & Gomez could be an interesting pair for "Torchwood 5." Side note? Dhawan & Gomez would be great additions to a new Torchwood season, no matter who they're portraying (just have to clear up that whole John Barrowman matter). But Moffat wasn't the only one who had ideas of where Dhawan & Gomez should end up next: "Sherlock 5."

And here's a look at Dhawan's and Gomez's Instagram posts that got the casting duel between Davies & Moffat underway:

