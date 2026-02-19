Posted in: BBC, Current News, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, the war between the land and the sea

Doctor Who Spinoff "Land/Sea" MIA From Disney+'s March 2026 Listing

Based on Disney+'s monthly listing, Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea isn't on the streamer's March 2026 calendar.

Understandably, much of the talk surrounding the BBC's Doctor Who these days has to do with what Showrunner Russell T. Davies has planned for the upcoming Christmas Special, and what the future holds for the series after that. But even as the Disney days are in the rearview mirror, there's the not-so-small matter of The War Between the Land and the Sea. Across the ocean, the Doctor Who spinoff has aired/streamed, been picked apart and processed, and even had an extensive behind-the-scenes look at it released. As for the U.S. and the rest of the world? Nothing. And that's where our update comes in, because "The Mouse" released its "Next on Disney+: March 2026" listing, and the limited series isn't on the calendar. It's not even listed near the bottom, under "Also Coming To Disney+ This Month," where projects without set dates are listed. Of course, there's time between now and the end of the month to add to the month's listings, but it's interesting that the spinoff wasn't locked down for March before the month's listing went live.

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2026: A Timeline

In October, we learned that Davies would be writing the Christmas Special, with Davies sharing, "Here we go. Away in Danger? Jingle Hells? Silent Blight? Hark the Weeping Angels Sing..? O Come All Ye… um, Nimon?" A month later, during an interview with RadioTimes.com, Davies revealed that his current commitments were preventing him from writing the special. "Not at the moment because I'm busy on [The War Between the Land and the Sea]. I'm also shooting a show in Manchester [Tip Toe], so next year my plate clears, and we'll get to work on that." However, Davies made it clear that he's not going to be writing the special cold, adding, "I know exactly what happens in it, don't worry about that."

In Doctor Who Magazine #624, Davies dropped a tease about the special in his Doctor Who-themed "12 Days of Christmas" column. "Twelve months-a-waiting! Next December, I'll be here to trumpet and toot about the 2026 Christmas Special. It contains these three words. 'Bafflers,' 'Winternox' and 'village.'" Shortly after, Davies shared that the bigwigs over at the BBC liked what Davies had planned for the special. "We haven't even started work on it yet," Davies revealed to BBC Newsbeat regarding next year's Christmas special. "I know what happens, but I better write it down soon in case I get run over by a bus." Understandably, Davies didn't get into details – partly because it hasn't been written yet and partly because he's not going to spoil something that's still a year away. But it seems like the folks over at the BBC know what Davies is up to, and it left them "with jaws agape, loving it."

However, despite all of that, images "leaked" on social media showed Paul McGann's Eighth Doctor and Piper on a set together during filming of… something. Was Davies lying the entire time, and was the Christmas Special already being filmed? Could this be for something other than the special? Well, it didn't take long before social media started picking apart the "big leak," and now, we have McGann on the record, calling out and scoffing at the image. Checking in with The Gerry Anderson Podcast hosts Jamie Anderson, Richard James, and Chris Dale, McGann touched on the topic, making it clear that it wasn't real (McGann: "If only!") while joking with the hosts that they were part of the problem when speculated that it could be true but McGann can't discuss it because he's under some kind of non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Make sure to check out the complete episode (waiting for you above), and here's the clip that James shared:

During an interview with Deadline Hollywood in early February, Zai Bennett, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of BBC Studios Global Content, addressed funding and the show's future. While noting that "we're all in it together" when it comes to the future of Doctor Who, Bennett didn't offer a direct response when asked whether BBC Studios would cover some of the funding lost after the Disney deal ended. "We're a big important part of 'Doctor Who' and are all motivated to make sure 'Doctor Who' has a long and flourishing life. We've got the Christmas special coming. After that, it's time for us all to work on it," Bennett noted, adding that he "won't speak for the BBC" or to its plans. In terms of the BBC, BBC Studios is the company's commercial production and distribution arm and is responsible for shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Bluey.

