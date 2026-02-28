Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who
Doctor Who Star Janet Fielding Discusses Returning for Mini-Episode
Janet Fielding on returning to film a mini-episode of Doctor Who that serves as a "sequel" to her final story, "Resurrection of the Daleks."
Former Doctor Who companion Janet Fielding returned to film a new mini-episode at the location where she made her last regular appearance in the series, alongside her Doctor, Peter Davison, more than 40 years ago. Fielding, who played Australian air hostess Tegan Jovanka from 1981 to 1984, filmed "Destination: Daleks" with Fifth Doctor Davison at Butler's Wharf in central London to promote a forthcoming Blu-ray release of the 21st season of Doctor Who, the season in which she left.
Fielding was last at the location next to Tower Bridge for her departure scenes in the adventure "Resurrection of the Daleks" in September 1983. The story ended with Tegan tearfully leaving The Doctor, traumatised by the death and carnage she witnessed from her travels with him. Butler's Wharf, which was all derelict warehouses in the early 1980s, is now modern housing, shops, and restaurants overlooking the Thames. "Resurrection of the Daleks" was broadcast in 1984 and features the Fifth Doctor with companions Tegan and Turlough. Mark Strickson also makes an appearance in the mini-episode. Fielding shared, "It was really emotional being back to film there after so long. Peter and I are such friends. It was a joy to go back. Absolutely. The location is so different now. "It was obvious that it was going to be a very nice place to live once developed."
Butler's Wharf has undergone quite a change over the years, with warehouses converted into luxury lofts for yuppies and anyone with insane amounts of money. In the original 1984 story, the Tardis gets caught in a time corridor, dumping the crew in 1980s London, where Daleks are using android duplicates to facilitate a plot to free their creator, Davros. "I remember that the stairs were very slippery that led down to the river. I was wearing high heels and a tight leather skirt. It was emotional as I knew I was leaving," Fielding added.
Fielding is one of several companions hard done by in the original series of Doctor Who who have been brought back to the current era of the show to give them and their characters the redemption they deserved, especially in the eyes of fans. Fielding first returned to Doctor Who as Tegan for a one-off TV appearance in Jodie Whittaker's final adventure, "The Power of the Doctor," in 2022. She returned the next year for the series' 60th anniversary, alongside Peter Davison, in a BBC iPlayer series titled Tales of the Tardis. which is only available on the BBC iPlayer in the UK
For many years, Fielding has used her Doctor Who connections to organise conventions to raise funds for her Ramsgate-based former charity, Project MotorHouse, an arts and heritage set-up for young people. She noted, "Everything keeps coming back to Doctor Who. It's really quite circular, but I think that's because it has been going for so long. So many people have Doctor Who connections. It's astounding."
Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 21 is released on Blu-ray on the 16th of March with loads of extras, many of them featuring Fielding snarking her way down memory lane, especially when Davison is around.