Doctor Who Star Janet Fielding Discusses Returning for Mini-Episode

Fielding was last at the location next to Tower Bridge for her departure scenes in the adventure "Resurrection of the Daleks" in September 1983. The story ended with Tegan tearfully leaving The Doctor, traumatised by the death and carnage she witnessed from her travels with him. Butler's Wharf, which was all derelict warehouses in the early 1980s, is now modern housing, shops, and restaurants overlooking the Thames. "Resurrection of the Daleks" was broadcast in 1984 and features the Fifth Doctor with companions Tegan and Turlough. Mark Strickson also makes an appearance in the mini-episode. Fielding shared, "It was really emotional being back to film there after so long. Peter and I are such friends. It was a joy to go back. Absolutely. The location is so different now. "It was obvious that it was going to be a very nice place to live once developed."