Doctor Who Stars Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Discuss All Things "Who"

Now that we know Millie Gibson (Coronation Street, Butterfly) will be joining new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa as companion Ruby Sunday to kick off Russell T. Davies' return as showrunner on the long-running sci-fi drama Doctor Who, now seems as good of a time as any to find out more about Gibson. And who better to do that than her upcoming TARDIS mate, Gatwa? In the clip below, Gatwa offers Gibson an opportunity to discuss her earliest memories of the show, what makes for a good companion, where she was when she first got the news, where she would take the TARDIS, and lots more.

So to check out one of the first times we're getting a chance to check out Gatwa and Gibson together & the early chemistry they already have together, check out the following featurette that was released earlier today:

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor's companion. It is a gift of a role and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side? I just can't wait to get started," Gibson said in a statement when the news was first announced. Now here's a look back at that moment when Gibson first walked out of the TARDIS and onto the stage for her world debut as the new companion.

"Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent & strength; she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room, she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun; I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!" Gatwa added. "It's the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She's brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a 'Coronation Street' fan, I've seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday," Davies shared.