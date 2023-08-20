Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, russell t davies, seventh doctor, sylvester mccoy

Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy "The Standard" During BBC "Dark Days": RTD

Doctor Who Russell T. Davies offered love & praise to Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy in a video message honoring McCoy's 80th birthday.

Between what the BBC, Disney+ & Showrunner Russell T. Davies have in store with their three-episode, David Tennant & Catherine Tate-starring special event and Big Finish Productions' "Once and Future" audio drama event, the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who has already become a massive "WHO-niverse" event that's embracing its past as it prepares for a bright future with Davies, Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor), and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) taking off for a new series of adventures. But even with so much going on, there are still these moments when the franchise's universe comes out to honor an essential stakeholder. In this case, it's about celebrating the 80th birthday of Sylvester McCoy – our Seventh Doctor – and that's exactly what RTD did in a video message shared by McCoy's social media account.

Here's a look at RTD giving McCoy the love & respect he deserves for holding down the role and keeping the franchise alive during some tough times with the BBC – and how he hopes to meet McCoy in person one day soon:

Yay! Today is Sylvester's 80th Birthday and a few friends dropped by to say hello. Morning Russell T Davies !!#SYLVESTER: Who's the real McCoy pic.twitter.com/QRoaGkA9i3 — Sylvester McCoy (@4SylvesterMcCoy) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Doctor Who "Once and Future": Sylvester McCoy, Davros Return

In the Jonathan Morris-written "A Genius for War," Sylvester McCoy returns as the Seventh Doctor – and just in time because he's going to have to face off with Dalek-creator Davros (Terry Molloy). In the midst of the Time War, the Time Lords have received a communication from Falkus, the prison moon of Skaro. Its sole inmate, Davros, wishes to make them an offer. He will help them win the Time War… but only if the Doctor comes to his rescue. Does Davros hold the key to winning the Time War – and to the mysterious weapon which injured the Doctor during it? Or is he pursuing a more terrible agenda? Joining McCoy and Molloy are Ken Bones as the Time Lord General and Beth Chalmers as Commander Veklin. And the best part? This next episode is available to order – just head on over here for more details.

A Look at Big Finish's "Once and Future"

At the time that the project was first announced, it was confirmed that Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, and David Tennant were on board. In addition, on the Doctor side of things, Stephen Noonan, Michael Troughton & Tim Treloar are on board to represent the first three Doctors. The series will also include the final performance recorded by David Warner as the Unbound Doctor. Michelle Gomez will be returning as Missy, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter Jenny, and Camille Coduri returning as Jackie Tyler. Also, Nicola Walker is set to return as Liv Chenka, while Sadie Miller will voice Sarah Jane Smith, played in the live-action series by her late mother, Elisabeth Sladen. In addition, we have Michelle Ryan as Lady Christina, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint, Dan Starkey as Strax, Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan, Ken Bones as the General, and Beth Chalmers as Veklin. Now, here's a look back at the original trailer for audio anniversary event, followed by the official overview:

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor's past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his 'degeneration.' Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!