Doctor Who "The Giggle": What About Sacha Dhawan's Master? (SPOILER)

Doctor Who 60th anniversary episode "The Giggle" also revealed the fate of Sacha Dhawan's Master - so consider this your spoiler warning.

While the stage has been set for Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor& Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday to take over the TARDIS beginning on December 25th (on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Disney+) with the Christmas special, "The Church on Ruby Road," there's still the matter of the game-changing "The Giggle" to address. While we'll have spoiler-filled reviews & overviews coming your way over the next 24 hours, we wanted to touch upon one bit of intel we learned during the final David Tennant & Catherine Tate-starring anniversary episode. Specifically, it has to do with what happened to Sacha Dhawan's Master. At this point, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer because… yeah. Spoilers…

So remember the last time that we saw Dhawan's Master? It was in Jodie Whittaker's final adventure, "The Power of the Doctor," that we saw the big bad left dying as the result of another plan thwarted by the Doctor. But as we learned from Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker, the Master made a deal for one final game – a game whose result did not work in favor of the Master. "The Master was dying and begged for his life with one final game and when he lost, I sealed him for all eternity inside my gold tooth," the Toymaker revealed – flashing the gold tooth to accentuate his point. Does this mean that a return isn't possible? Absolutely not – but it does take the Master off of the playing field until an unexpected return that no one saw coming. Of course, it would be funny if the Toymaker was just engaging in a little boisterous bragging to irritate the Doctor… stay tuned!

Joining Gatwa & Gibson for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. "It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti's first episode as the new Doctor. It was such an extraordinary experience, and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can't wait for everyone to see it!" McCall shared in a statement. Davies added, "From Day One in this job, I wanted 'Doctor Who' back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina, and the Goblin King, I hope it's a feast for all the family!"

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Series 14/Series 1 & Series 15/Series 2

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

