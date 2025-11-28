Posted in: BBC, Current News, TV | Tagged: doctor who, the war between the land and the sea

Doctor Who: The Whoniverse Show Offers BTS Look at "Land/Sea" Spinoff

The latest The Whoniverse Show offers an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea.

Article Summary The Whoniverse Show delivers a behind-the-scenes exclusive look at thr Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea

Hosts Tia Kofi and Tyrell Charles recap Doctor Who Day and share the latest news from the expanding Whoniverse

Pete McTighe offer insights into the making of the highly anticipated spinoff and more

Exclusive interviews and sneak peeks take fans inside the creative process of the new Doctor Who series

As the BBC and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies and Peter McTighe's The War Between the Land and the Sea inches closer to its December 7th premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (sorry, everyone else: you have to wait until some time in 2026), we're getting a unique look at how the spinoff series came together. In the latest edition of The Whoniverse Show, hosts Tia Kofi and Tyrell Charles celebrate Doctor Who Day, offer a rundown of recent news in and around the "Whoniverse," and go behind the scenes of The War Between the Land and the Sea – including a one-on-one with McTighe and more.

Here's a look at what The Whoniverse Show had to offer in their latest go-around, followed by some additional looks at the upcoming spinoff series:

Here's a look back at the teaser and message from the spinoff series' cast that was released earlier this month, followed by what was previously released about The War Between the Land and the Sea:

The five-part series follows Barclay (Russell Tovey), a low-level UNIT staff member whose ordinary life becomes a world of terror when an ancient species rises from the sea. Barclay becomes humanity's ambassador when the mysterious Salt (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) emerges from the Tank at a summit on the Thames. UNIT, led by Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), fights for control as humanity faces destruction.

Alongside Tovey, Mbatha-Raw, and Redgrave, the series also stars Ruth Madeley as Shirley Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim, and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce. Other previously announced cast members include Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, Vincent Franklin, Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu, and Ann Akinjirin.

Stemming from Bad Wolf with BBC Studios, the Doctor Who spinoff was created by Davies, who wrote the series alongside Executive Producer Pete McTighe. In addition, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter executive-produce on behalf of Bad Wolf. Dylan Holmes Williams directs, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show's composer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!