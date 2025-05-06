Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Want Some More S02E05: "The Story and The Engine" Images?

Check out the newest images for BBC and Disney+'s Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who S02E05: "The Story and The Engine."

Encountering a world where stories have serious power, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) comes face-to-face with the mysterious Barber (Ariyon Bakare) – and more – during this weekend's episode of BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who. With our review and deep dive of S02E05: "The Story and The Engine" set to hit this weekend, we've an update to our preview rundown below. Along with the official overview, episode trailer, and sneak peek released at the end of the latest edition of Doctor Who Unleashed, we have nine new images to add to the episode's gallery.

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 5: "The Story and The Engine" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 5: "The Story and The Engine" – In Lagos, the mysterious Barber (Ariyon Bakare) reigns supreme. The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) discovers a world where stories have power, but can he stop the Spider and its deadly web of revenge? Written by Inua Ellams and directed by Makalla McPherson, the episode stars Gatwa, Sethu, Bakare, Sule Rimi, Michelle Asante, Stefan Adegbola, Jordan Adene, Michael Balogun, and (of course) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood.

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the second season are Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, English TV personalities Rylan Clark and Graham Norton, and others – including Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, of course. Now, here's a look at this season's episode titles:

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & The Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

