Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios

Iron Studios Turns Up the Heat with Hades from Disney's Hercules

Iron Studios has just unveiled their latest 1/10 Art Scale statues, including the debut of Hades from Disney’s Hercules

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Disney Hercules 1/10 Art Scale Hades Deluxe statue, shifting the spotlight to the fiery villain.

The Hercules collectible stands 16 inches tall and features a detailed Underworld diorama base packed with film-inspired flair.

Hades is joined by Pain, Panic, and The Fates, bringing key Disney Hercules characters together in one deluxe display.

Disney Hercules fans can pre-order the Hades Deluxe statue now, with a June 2027 release set at a premium $700 price.

Hercules is an animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, released in 1997, that offers a colorful, comedic take on Greek mythology. The story follows Hercules, the son of Zeus, who was turned into a mortal as a baby by the villainous Hades. This forced him to live among humans, with Hercules growing up feeling out of place because of his demi-god powers. However, Iron Studios is switching the focus to the villain this time as they unveil their new Disney Deluxe Hercules statue.

Hades is front and center with this devilish piece that comes in at a whopping 16" tall. Hades is faithfully crafted from the screen and depicted on a specialized diorama base, capturing iconic characters from the film. Step into the Underworld with Pain, Painc, and The Fates. A lot of creepy Underworld detail was etched into this piece and will surely be a highlight to any Hercules or Disney collection. Pre-orders are already live, as fans can bring home the Underworld in June 2027 for $700.

Iron Studios – Disney Hercules 1/10 Hades Deluxe Statue

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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