Doctor Who: Whoopi Goldberg Wanted to be The Doctor & Still Does

By now, fans of the BBC's Doctor Who know that the series will be going through some serious changes to the franchise between now and the end of 2022. This year sees Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall returning for Series 13 before the of the year with a one-story season and Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Vinder. Following that, Whittaker and Chibnall wrap up their runs on the long-running show by the end of 2022 (more on that in a minute). This means a search is underway for a new Doctor (we're assuming they haven't picked yet?), and Star Trek: The Next Generation & The Stand star Whoopi Goldberg wants folks at the Edinburgh TV Festival to know that she still wants the job. "I wanted to be 'Doctor Who' and I still do," Goldberg emphasized once again, though she also understands why it probably won't be happening any time soon. "I think it would mean an evolution into being American and I don't know that that's correct for Doctor Who. I don't know I can usurp that. As much as I love it, I love watching it still in all the iterations. There are certain things that are blatantly all English. 'Doctor Who' is like that to me. It's like Marmite. It's very English and needs to stay that way." Earlier this year, Goldberg revealed that she had sought the role but was turned down by the producers.

Here's a look at the first official trailer for Series 13, followed by the synopsis released by AMC Networks:

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Broadchurch) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries

and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

After Series 13 premieres in the fall, Whittaker and Chibnall will be a part of three feature-length specials in 2022- with the final special also marking the end of Whittaker's run (and we're assuming the introduction of the new Doctor, still unknown as of this writing). The first special will screen on New Year's Day, with the second airing in the spring, the third in fall 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations. Of course, BCTV has some thoughts about the showrunner search here if you're interested.

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," Whittaker said. "I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had." Chibnall added: "Jodie and I made a "three series and out" pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."

