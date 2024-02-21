Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, preview

Dolly Parton/Pet Gala Viewing Guide: Images, Sneak Peeks & Much More

Set to hit CBS & Paramount+ at 9 pm ET/PT tonight, check out the preview images, sneak peek clips, and more for Dolly Parton's Pet Gala.

Tonight on CBS & Paramount+* (running 9-11 pm ET/PT), Dolly Parton, her Doggy Parton pet line, and CBS are teaming up for Dolly Parton's Pet Gala – and yes, it's exactly what you think it is… and more. Over the course of two hours, viewers will be treated to exclusive performances by some of music's biggest stars and a one-of-a-kind runway showing off some of the best in doggy fashion. Joining Parton will be co-host Jane Lynch, with pink carpet runway correspondents Kelly Osbourne and Rachel Smith also on tap. Parton is set to be joined by Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson, and KC (KC and the Sunshine Band) to perform a number of Parton's classics: "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," "Puppy Love," and "Jolene." But we understand that you're not here to read what I have to say as much as you're here to see some adorable pets – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. Following the image gallery below, we have a preview of the special waiting for you above and four sneak peeks from the special waiting for you below:

But it won't just be the stylish pups working the runway something fierce by themselves – viewers can also look forward to seeing such famous faces as Iain Armitage, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Margaret Cho, Neil Patrick Harris, Carson Kressley, Jim Nantz, Jessica Simpson, and more. Now, here's a look at some sneak peeks to help set the mood:

"I have hosted or co-hosted many shows throughout my career, but I have never been more excited about co-hosting a show than I am about being part of this pet gala! I love animals. I've got all kinds, and of course, I've always had little dogs around and big ones! We're going to have some of all kinds and colors on the show, and there is nothing more fun to me than when little animals do what they do best, and I'm looking forward to it! There is so much fun stuff, and I know all the animal lovers out there are going to love this show," shared Parton when the special was first announced. Produced by Sandollar Productions, Gunpowder & Sky, and NOZ Entertainment, CBS's Dolly Parton's Pet Gala is executive produced by Parton, Frank Garritano, Danny Nozell, and Van Toffler.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access on-demand the day after the special airs.

