Posted in: Fox, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, georgia, trump, youtube

Donald Trump Hearings, Trial Will Stream on YouTube: Georgia Judge

A Georgia judge confirmed that Donald Trump's court hearings and trial will be live-streamed on YouTube once proceedings get underway.

Judge Scott McAfee made it official earlier today. Donald Trump is about to become a YouTube star in a way he probably didn't imagine – whether he likes it or not. The word came down earlier today confirming that all of Trump's court proceedings (including his trial) in Georgia will be live-streamed on the Fulton County Court's YouTube channel (with the court controlling coverage) – in accordance with past Georgia state court policy that tends to favor having cameras rolling on proceedings for transparency purposes. In addition, reporters will be able to use computers & other electronic devices (in a non-recording capacity during proceedings) for coverage, with pool cameras for television & photography expected. Trump and 18 other defendants face numerous charges connected with alleged efforts to overturn the 20202 election in the state in Trump's favor. When it comes to Trump's legal lives in New York, Washington, D.C., and Florida, cameras are prohibited, so there won't be much coming out of there. Weird to see an ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS have a scorecard of legal cases to keep track of but… 2023.

FOX "News" Isn't Making Donald Trump Look Pretty Enough

Earlier this month, it was reported that Trump wasn't feeling the kind of love from FOX "News" that he used to get – taking to his ironically-named social media cesspool to whine about how… wait for it… the alleged news network kept making him look like "the big 'orange' one" in the images they used to cover him. That would probably explain why Trump chose to skip the FOX "News" Republican Debate and counter-program it with an interview with ex-FXO "News" primetime host Tucker Carlson. "Why doesn't Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won't do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they're not. Just like 2016 all over again… And then they want me to debate!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!