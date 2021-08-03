Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Disney+ Prescribes Opening Credits & Images

Disney+ and series creator/writer Kourtney Kang's reboot of the popular 90's medical drama Doogie Howser, M.D. will begin seeing patients next month. That's when Peyton Elizabeth Lee's Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (otherwise known as Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha) will hit the streaming service, with September 8 bringing the first of 10 weekly episodes. And to go along with that news, we also have two new preview images, the official key art, an overview, and a look at the series' opening title sequence.

With the series set to start streaming on September 8, here's a look at the opening title sequence for Disney+'s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.:

Set in modern-day Hawai'i, "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series "Doogie Howser, M.D." – follows Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical 'ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother Dr. Clara Hannon who's also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai, her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick, her best friend Steph, her surfer crush Walter and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee, Charles, and Noelani.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee ("Lahela 'Doogie' Kamealoha"), Kathleen Rose Perkins ("Dr. Clara Hannon"), Jason Scott Lee ("Benny Kamealoha"), Mapuana Makia ("Noelani Nakayama"), Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman ("Charles Zeller"), Matthew Sato ("Kai Kamealoha"), Wes Tian ("Brian Patrick Kamealoha"), Emma Meisel ("Steph Denisco"), Ronny Chieng ("Dr. Lee"), and Alex Aiono ("Walter Taumata") star. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is a Disney+ original series produced by 20th Television. Kang executive produces along with Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O'Malley, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen, 20th Television serves as the studio.