Doom Patrol: Joivan Wade Signals Filming Near End on "Best Season Yet"

Over the past three months, HBO Max has been making some major casting moves when it comes to the third season of Doom Patrol. First, we learned that Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) had been tapped for the role of Madame Rouge. Then, reports surfaced that Sebastian Croft (Dampyr) and Ty Tennant (War of the Worlds) were taking on the roles of Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, the Dead Boy Detectives. Then viewers were introduced to some important members of the Sisterhood of Dada, with Micah Joe Parker (Into The Dark), Wynn Everett (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Miles Mussenden (The Good Lord Bird), Anita Kalathara (Room 104), and Gina Hiraizumi (Dynasty) joining the cast in recurring roles (with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft set to guest star). But today's update is a huge milestone and it comes directly from Joivan Wade (Victor Stone aka Cyborg)- filming is getting ready to wrap on a season that Wade calls "the best season yet" with "phenomenal writing," "outstanding performances," and "remarkable efforts from all of the crew involved."

"Feels like the last day at school. 6 months, A million takes & A thousand emotions later. What a ride. Doom Patrol season 3 comes to an end. & Boy! Are you all gonna love it. It's the best season yet in my humble opinion, phenomenal writing Outstanding performances. & remarkable efforts from all of the crew involved. I'm looking forward to seeing your thoughts. I know your going to love it. Gonna put my feet up for a week in Miami, recoup & then get back to my entrepreneurial ventures. Let's have a great last day. All my friends in London I hope to see you soon. My friends in LA see you sooner & my friends in ATL, Until next time," Wade writes in the caption to his post- which you can check out below:

Described as the DC Universe's complicated and electrifying eccentric, Gomez's Madame Rouge arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission- she just can't remember what it is. The comic book character first appeared in 1964's Doom Patrol #86 and has the ability to stretch any part of her body to alter her features to impersonate anyone. Created by writer Neil Gaiman and artists Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones in 1991's The Sandman # 25, Croft and Tennant's ghostly sleuths have a connection to the team overall and The Chief's (Timothy Dalton) daughter Alice (Abigail Shapiro) in particular via the Vertigo Comics crossover "The Children's Crusade" (a storyline that could come into play during Season 3).

Parker's Malcolm is a quiet, sensitive, and thoughtful soul who would often rather be invisible than face this unforgiving world. Everett's Shelley Byron aka The Fog, part of the Sisterhood of Dadais supposedly a deadly terrorist and is also charming, seductive, poetic, and a bit mad. Mussenden's Lloyd Jefferson aka Frenzy is a sculptor of strange life-like masks who is covered with tattoos and scars – the memories and injustices that immortalize his life – he is cryptic and stoic with a capacity for extreme devastation. Kalathara's Holly McKenzie aka Sleepwalk is a light-hearted ne'er do well who knows where the best parties are. After a wild night of partying, she usually takes a nice long nap in the ice cream truck where she works- and if she is awoken mid-nap, there is hell to pay. Finally, Hiraizumi's Sachiko aka The Quiz is an enigmatic germaphobe whose crippling phobias mask awe-inspiring powers.

In season two of Doom Patrol, DC's strangest group of heroes — including Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — attempted, once again, to save the world. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the heroes found themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track. They began to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. As each member faced the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they realized they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney & Bruno Premiani for DC.