Doom Patrol: Phil Morris Posts S04 BTS Silas/Cyborg Father-Son Reunion

Late last month, Doom Patrol writer/story editor Eric Dietel (who most recently wrote S03E09 "Evil Patrol") confirmed that work on the future adventures of Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), and Laura De Mille aka Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) was officially underway with the start of filming. Now a little less than two weeks later, viewers are getting an update from none other than the great Phil Morris aka Dr. Silas Stone aka Vic's dad aka "Doctor Cowboy" (Vic's imaginary friend) to let viewers know that there's more super-dysfunctional father-son family dynamics on the way for the fourth season (though you can't tell from the smiles on Morris and Wade's faces, which is why they're excellent actors).

"Guess who's back?!" Morris wrote in his Instagram post that features him posing with Wade. "Your favorite dysfunctional African-American, father/son pairing in comics (whew!). Psyched for season 4 of ['Doom Patrol'] it's a joy working on this show and with this guy. [Joivan Wade] is terrific, can't wait to show you this new groove." Here's a look at Morris looking forward to sharing with us the show's "new groove":

Now here's a look at Dietel's tweet marking his first day back on set to start filming the fourth season of HBO Max's Doom Patrol:

Back on set for Doom Patrol Season 4 Day 1. Shout out to the best crew in the biz — so many have been here since the very beginning — and of course the most kickass cast of all. pic.twitter.com/MzdoYsA3EY — Eric Dietel (@edietel) February 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And just in case we've got you wanting a little more "doom" in your lives, here's a look back at the official trailer for Doom Patrol Season 3, and stay tuned for more production updates as work on the fourth season gets underway:

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy's (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it.

Joining the cast this season were Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge; as for the Sisterhood of Dada, look for Micah Joe Parker (Into The Dark), Wynn Everett (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Miles Mussenden (The Good Lord Bird), Anita Kalathara (Room 104), and Gina Hiraizumi (Dynasty) joining the cast in recurring roles (with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft guest-starring). HBO Max's Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.