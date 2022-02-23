Doom Patrol Writer Checks In from Set to Signal Season 4 Day 1 Start

While it may not have had the "flashiness" of other series, HBO Max's third season of Doom Patrol was hands-down one of the more uniquely impressive offerings from last year. And it seems like the viewers & critics also agreed, with the series getting a Season 4 green light a month after its September 2021 third season return. But a new year brings some good news about the further adventures of Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), and Laura De Mille aka Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez). On Tuesday, we learned from series writer/story editor Eric Dietel (who most recently wrote S03E09 "Evil Patrol") via Twitter that filming was kicking off: "Back on set for Doom Patrol Season 4 Day 1. Shout out to the best crew in the biz — so many have been here since the very beginning — and of course the most kickass cast of all."

Now here's a look at Dietel's tweet marking his first day back on set to start filming the fourth season of HBO Max's Doom Patrol:

Back on set for Doom Patrol Season 4 Day 1. Shout out to the best crew in the biz — so many have been here since the very beginning — and of course the most kickass cast of all. pic.twitter.com/MzdoYsA3EY — Eric Dietel (@edietel) February 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Doom Patrol Season 3, and stay tuned for more production updates as work on the fourth season gets underway:

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy's (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it.

Joining the cast this season is Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge; as for the Sisterhood of Dada, look for Micah Joe Parker (Into The Dark), Wynn Everett (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Miles Mussenden (The Good Lord Bird), Anita Kalathara (Room 104), and Gina Hiraizumi (Dynasty) joining the cast in recurring roles (with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft guest-starring). HBO Max's Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.