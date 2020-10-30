Drag Race Holland S01E07 Pre-Finale Fun a Bit Anti-Climactic: Review

With the finale only a week away already, Drag Race Holland is down to one last elimination before the series finale. With last week's bombshell of an elimination, this is not exactly the top four I had in mind. Then again, since there's only four queens left and the finale next week, I guess it's a top three?

The mini-challenge saw the queens having a little fun with puppets, which Envy Peru won for her pretty spot-on Ma'Ma Queen puppet. This week's maxi challenge had the queens performing in Maxima: the Rusical. Now, in case you're not familiar with Maxima (actual Queen of the Netherlands), sit back and enjoy a fabulous "ru-sical" story about her life, following her from Argentinian party girl to current beloved Dutch royalty.

In addition to this, they have to present three looks on the runway all in the national colors of Holland: red, white, and blue. The first was a beachwear look, the second a cocktail dress, and the third was an evening gown – similar to an actual pageant.

The episode was a little anti-climactic; I suppose the intention is to have a "Top 3" even though original flavor Drag Race always has a finale with four. At any rate, both bottom queens moved on, which makes the finale: Miss Abby OMG, Janey Jacke, Ma'Ma Queen, and Envy Peru. It was a very drama and tension-filled episode, but in the end, nobody went home. We have a top 4 going into the finals of Drag Race Holland…which honestly I sort of expected? If I was better at math, I suppose I wouldn't have been surprised by this at all, but that's why I'm a journalist and not a rocket scientist.

Regardless, Envy Peru was the first safe in the finale and the winner of this week's challenge – her whole collection of runway looks this week was nothing short of jaw-dropping. Next safe was Janey Jacke, leaving Ma'Ma Queen and Miss Abby OMG to lip-sync battle it out…which they both won. Congrats to the top four queens and be sure to catch them in the finale of Drag Race Holland on WOW Presents Plus.