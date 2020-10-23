Drag Race Holland S01E06 Makeover Madness Proves Personal: Review

Despite saying "vaarwel" to half the queens in the competition, Drag Race Holland on WOW Presents Plus still has fierce competition for the remaining 5 queens. Last week saw Miss Abby OMG in the bottom lip-syncing for her life (for the third week in a row) against Sederginne, and sadly, Sederginne left us. But, moving forward, we went from last week's "Snatch Game" to this week's makeover challenge. So from this point forward? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign so everyone's on the same page.

For the mini-challenge, cleverly called "Save the Date", the queens were challenged with keeping their date at the table long enough to make a good impression. Their date? The Bachelor finalist Niek Marijnissen. Ma'Ma Queen won the challenge with her memorable date in which she got custard all over her chest.

But wait, there's more! The queens were then surprised by their family members and were then tasked with giving them a drag makeover that speaks to their special bond. Joining the queens for this week's challenge are Ma'Ma Queen's father Hans, Envy Peru's mother Laura, Miss Abby OMG's brother Victor, ChelseaBoy's best friend Jacob, and Janey Jacke's mother Petra.

For an additional surprise, Ryanne van Dorst (yes, the actual one – not Ma'Ma Queen's impersonation) came into the workroom to chat with the queens and their family members. She's also this week's guest judge, which brings us to this week's runway. And before we go any further, I have to say Fred's look this week is absolutely sickening. He looks like candy floss and I kind of need that dress. You know, for reasons…and snacks.

Miss Abby and Victor are serving Mortal Combat looks and it's straight-up sickening. C-c-c-c-combo breaker! Envy Peru and Mama Peru are serving llama mama looks, and it's very Peruvian. Janey Jacke and her mom are serving red lace royalty – she even gave her mother a crown! ChelseaBoy and BFF Jacob are doubling down on the "space alien" theme and going full Mars Attacks. Ma'Ma Queen and her father are going as glowing pregnant women, but fabulous pregnant ladies!

Miss Abby OMG is safe this week – for the first time in a long time – and Envy Peru is the winner for the third week in a row. ChelseaBoy and Janey Jacke battle it out in the lip sync battle it out to the ultimate Queen Dolly Parton's "9 to 5." ChelseaBoy had a rough go of it – she lost her wig, forgot the lyrics, and was a little daunted by Janey's polished and precise performance.

ChelseaBoy ended up going home, and I'm bummed. I feel like there was a lot more for them to show in this competition and the judges seem to be rewarding and sending on the queens who perform in the expected, cookie-cutter way. I'm a little bummed, but her look wasn't as strong as some of the others this week. Regardless, next week's episode is the last one before the finale and I cannot wait. Drag Race Holland drops on WOW Presents Plus on Thursdays.