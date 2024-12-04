Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, dragon ball, Dragon Ball DAIMA

Dragon Ball DAIMA: English Dub Debuts on January 10th on Crunchyroll

The English dub of Dragon Ball DAIMA finally begins streaming weekly on January 10th, 2025, on Crunchyroll in the US and many territories.

The English dub of Dragon Ball DAIMA will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on January 10, 2025, in select territories. The latest iteration of the franchise has an all-new story and character designs from author Akira Toriyama; this original anime series from legendary studio Toei Animation commemorates the 40th Anniversary of the series. It was first introduced to the world in English dub, beginning with Dragon Ball in 1990, followed by Dragon Ball Z in 1993, Dragon Ball GT in 2000, Dragon Ball Super in 2017, and soon Dragon Ball DAIMA in 2025.

In the latest series, Goku and company were living peaceful lives when they suddenly turned small due to a conspiracy! When they discover that the reason for this may lie in a world known as the "Demon Realm," a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them. Then there's a whole lot of fighting all over again. That's the Dragon Ball brand, after all. Dragon Ball DAIMA is directed by Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki together with series composition and script by Yuko Kakihara and animation character design by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru.

Dragon Ball DAIMA was revealed to the world last October to thunderous applause at the Dragon Ball Special Panel during New York Comic Con 2023. This new episodic series celebrates the birth of the global Dragon Ball phenomenon — commemorating its 40th anniversary. Created by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball first launched in 1984 in Shueisha's "Weekly Shonen Jump" and since then has sold an astounding 260 million copies worldwide and counting.

Last month, fans were given a first look at the English dub during Toei Animation and Fathom Event's world premiere theatrical release of the series' first three dub episodes on November 10, 11, and 12 in over 1,000 theaters across the U.S. and Canada. The English dub episodes will be released weekly, starting with Episode 1: "Conspiracy," which premieres on January 10, 2025. The English dub will stream on Crunchyroll in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!