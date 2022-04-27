Dragon Ball Z Villain Dabura Glares From This Original Production Cel

Dragon Ball Z is often seen as a set of four main sagas: the Saiyan Saga, the Frieza Saga, the Cell Saga, and the Buu Saga. Though there are sub-sagas that divide up the main four storylines, you'll notice how each of the main four is defined by a villain. Vegeta defines the Saiyan Saga, and the other three sagas are named for their villains. There are other villains throughout that don't get a full saga to support their time as baddies that are still very memorable. Perhaps the most powerful amongst them is Dabura, who came in at the start of the Buu Saga and was noted to be as strong as Cell. You can celebrate this underrated villain by bidding to own this original DBZ production cel.

Now, you can take a closer look at each of these to get a sense of how it'll be like to bring these home into your collection.

The hellish demon king, Dabura, takes the spotlight in this lot with a superb hand-painted production cel and its matching animation drawing. Dabura, working under Babidi's mind control, is the evil wizard's right hand and one of the most powerful servants. The hand-painted image of Dabura measures a great image size of 10.25" x 8" on the 12 field sized production cel, numbered A1 in the top right corner. The matching animation drawing is done in graphite with orange, red, and green colored pencils also numbered A1 in the top right corner. The animation drawing shows folds and paints from the production cel, and the linework of the cel shows some fading. Overall in Very Good condition.

This Dragon Ball Z production cel and animation drawing can currently be found at Heritage Auctions. Check it out right here, and good luck to everyone hoping to bring this cel of the diabolical demon king home!