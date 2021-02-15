Drama and Betrayal in the Main Event of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day. This is the final match of the night.

NXT Takeover Vengeance Day Results Part 5

We are treated to a replay of Eli Drake's debut as L.A. Knight on the pre-show. He cut a promo about the titles. If anyone can make that dumb name work, he can. Now time for the main event.

Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor – NXT Championship

Finally, Finn Balor and Pete Dunne square off for the NXT Championship. This is a sort of dream match for a very specific, probably small subsection of the wrestling fanbase, which makes it an odd headliner for this show. It's obvious that Balor vs. Karrion Kross is the match that will happen at the Takeover on WrestleMania weekend, so now they've got both Balor and Kross killing time in other feuds, and no chance of Balor losing tonight.

But like I said, for a certain segment of the fanbase, this is the perfect Takeover main event, and those people deserve to have wrestling shows booked for them too, right? Shoutout to Bleeding Cool's Chad McMahon, alone out there tonight on Valentine's Day.

One thing I can't stand about Pete Dunne is the stupid finger-snapping gimmick. Breaking a dude's fingers like that would have the guys's fingers majorly f**ked up for weeks. There's no way they could continue to pick people up and perform moves. So the finger-breaking thing comes off as obviously phony. It's a small but important gripe.

So yeah, this match, like every other one tonight (except the triple threat), followed the NXT formula, best described by the "This is Awesome" chants from the heavily-doctored crowd. After both men have been suitable pushed to their limits, Balor kicks out of Dunne's finisher, then avoids another one to hit his own two finishers and pin Dunne.

Winner: Finn Balor

Lorcan and Burch come out to attack Balor as he's leaving the ring. They beat him down. Oh no! Who will come out to save Finn Balor? The ref tries and gets smacked down. They beat up Balor some more. Undisputed Era charge out to chase off those jerks. The bromance between Balor and O'Reilly is real. O'Reilly helps Balor to his feet.

They all pose together and… Cole superkicks Balor. And then Cole superkicks O'Reilly. The boos, real and fake, are loud. Cole leaves the ring. Roderick Strong stands there looking convicted. Vengeance Day goes off the air.

Vengeance Day promised an alternative way to spend Valentine's Day for WWE fans with nothing better to do, and I guess they delivered on that. The ending was good, but the rest was filler on the road to Takeover WrestleMania.

