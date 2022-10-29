Dream's Voice Sounds Like Writing In Stone – Sandman Stars At MCM

Tom Sturridge and Mason Alexander Park appeared on stage together today at MCM London Comic Con, talking about their lives and roles as Dream and Desire in the recent TV adaptation of the Sandman comic book. Both fans of the comic, Mason talked about how they collected comic books with their father, which is where they first encountered Sandman, but after being cast, they made it a mission to track down every single issue, from dozens of comic shops, before collecting all the single issues, which they then gave to their father as a present. Tom addressed the "stop sounding like Batman" note from Neil, which he seems to regard as apocryphal.

He talked about his first question playing the role being about what Dream sounds like, after spending so much time with the comics reading and rereading the series, having no idea what he actually sounded like, but the Todd Klein speech balloons indicating he sounded different. He says that Neil Gaiman told him that it was "very simple, to begin with, he's the voice inside your head," which Tom guaranteed was not Batman's voice. Instead, it's one that "seduces you into sleep, allows you to go into the dreaming, but avoids the danger of the nightmare." Which left Tom rather lost. But he also was told, "Morpheus has thought of every thought that could possibly be thought. He is Endless, and when he speaks, there is no hesitation; it is written in stone. So I thought what it might be like to write in stone with my voice"…. and that's the Sandman we have.

Asked about the potential of spinoffs, Mason just wants the prequel/sequel series Sandman Overture ahead of a Desire spinoff, saying, "I feel Jennifer Coleman will have my head if I get one before Constantine," but talked about the value of "familial stories" in Sandman, comparable to Sopranos and Secession, and any spinoff focused on Desire, they would want to be part of the main universe story and involve the family. They also considered that, if living together as flatmates, Dream would have to deal with a lot of new shoes all over the place, but that Desire would be a decent cook. Tom envisioned that in such a scenario, he imagines constantly waking up in the morning wondering, "who was hurting Desire?"…

There was lots of Sandman cosplay in the room, and Mason underlined that "anyone can cosplay as the Endless, the Endless can look like anyone, it's canon." While talking about the appeal of immortality, Tom said that he just wanted to live "long enough to see Arsenal win the Championship." That's quite a dream…

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay, and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2, and many more.

Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: mcm, netflix, sandman