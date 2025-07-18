Posted in: Dropout, Nerd Food, TV | Tagged: Gastronauts

Dropout Confirms Gastronauts Will Return For Second Season

Dropout is bringing back Gastronauts for a second season, with even more crazy group and combinations for several expert chefs

Article Summary Gastronauts returns to Dropout for a highly anticipated second season premiering August 15.

Host Jordan Myrick leads chefs and comedians through wild, unpredictable culinary challenges.

Season 2 features fresh chef-comedian combinations and new episodes every two weeks.

Expect more creative, hilarious food competitions with both returning and new Dropout regulars.

Dropout announced this morning that Gastronauts is returning for a second season, bringing even more chefs and crazy combos to the table. The show did really well last year, as host Jordan Myrick takes three comedians and three chefs on a culinary journey where the comedians make the challenges, often being extremely weird or difficult, and the chefs do their best to meet it. The second season looks like its got some new combos of people, as well as Dropout regulars, as they will have new episodes every two weeks starting on August 15. Enjoy the latest trailer here!

Gastronauts – Season 2

Hosted by Jordan Myrick and judged by a group of comedians, Gastronauts brings acclaimed chefs into the kitchen and puts their skills to the test in unexpected and hilarious challenges. Judges throughout the season include Cameron Esposito, Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, Lisa Gilroy, Demi Adejuyigbe, Luenell, and more.

Chef contestants for this season include past contestants and winners of beloved culinary shows: Cris Brown (Cutthroat Kitchen, Chopped, Alex vs America, Guy's Grocery Games, Supermarket Stakeout), Amanda Palomino (Chopped, Hell's Kitchen), Saransh Oberoi (Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Alex vs America, Cutthroat Kitchen), Christina Xenos (Chopped), Joi Fowler (Masterchef, Supermarket Stakeout), Shieya Beth Evans (Supermarket Stakeout), Ashley Morgan, Jenn de la Vega (Guy's Grocery Games), Max Rappaport, Irene Walton, Adrian Castro, Courtney Wright (Supermarket Stakeout), Ara Zada, Maia Domingues, Tiana Gee (Chopped Next Gen, Beat Bobby Flay), Raquel Fleetwood (5 Star Chef), Amanda Rios, Christopher Sanchez, Solomon Johnson (Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay), Emily Lim (Chopped), David Bartnes (Hell's Kitchen), Sidney M Blackwell II (Hell's Kitchen, Masterchef, Cutthroat Kitchen, Iron Chef), Jacoby Ponder (Cutthroat Kitchen, Chopped, Supermarket Stakeout), Patrick Murray, Charlie Ray (Chopped, Best Bite Wins), Kattttt, Chris Binotto (Cutthroat Kitchen, Chopped), Beeta Mohajeri (Raid the Fridge, Supermarket Stakeout), Anthony Rodriguez (Hell's Kitchen) and Jennifer Felmley.

