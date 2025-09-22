Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: dropout, improv, Make Some Noise

Dropout Releases Make Some Noise Season Four Trailer

Make Some Noise will return for a fourth season on Dropout, with new episodes running bi-weekly every Monday starting in October

Article Summary Make Some Noise returns to Dropout for its fourth season, premiering October 13, 2025.

This season features 15 episodes, releasing every other Monday for improv fans to enjoy.

Beloved regulars and exciting new guest comedians join the competition for The Golden Ear trophy.

Dropout continues to deliver original, ad-free comedy content on all major streaming platforms.

Dropout released a new trailer for the highly anticipated next season of Make Some Noise, set to start airing episodes this October. The show will be bringing back many of their favorite improv comedians, as well as several brand new guests, for a 15-episode season of improv glory. We're kind of surprised it's only 15 episodes this season, as Season Three went for 20, but after Game Changer had a secret episode, anything is possible. We have mroe details below as the first episode airs on October 13, 2025.

Make Some Noise

A game show where talented contestants compete to bring to life silly prompts. The series, a spinoff of Dropout's wildly popular show Game Changer, invites guest contestants to participate in a series of improv challenges (with subjective point rewards) to compete for The Golden Ear trophy. Season four will premiere on Monday, October 13, with 15 episodes releasing biweekly on Dropout. Guests this season include Ben Schwartz, Lisa Gilroy, Jeremy Culhane, Caitlin Reilly, Paul F. Tompkins, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Jacob Wysocki, Zac Oyama, Josh Ruben, and Anna Garcia, among others.

Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Very Important People…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

