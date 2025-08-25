Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Crowd Control

Dropout Reveals New Stand-Up Comedy Show Crowd Control

Dropout has taken another episode of Game Changer and turned it into a series, as Crowd Control will debut this September

Article Summary Dropout announces Crowd Control, a new stand-up comedy show premiering September 8, 2025.

Comedians perform unscripted sets inspired by audience backstories and participate in live judging.

Crowd Control is hosted by Jacquis Neal with voice work by Chioke I'Anson, airing every other Monday.

The series builds on Game Changers' interactive format, spotlighting improv and real-time humor.

Dropout confirmed this past week that they have a brand-new original show on the way that they're calling Crowd Control. If you happened to watch Game Changers this season, then the format will look very familiar to you, as this is basically the company taking one of their episode ideas and turning it into a full series, much like they did previously with Make Some Noise and Play It By Ear. Three stand-up comedians will take the stage, performing unscripted material based on the audience members' backstories, attempting to bring humor to awkward situations. Enjoy the trailer as the show will debut on September 8, 2025.

Crowd Control

Hosted by Jacquis Neal and voiced by Chioke I'Anson, each episode will feature a trio of comedians as they compete against one another with no pre-written material allowed. They must base their set on prompts given to them and audience interactions, plus the audience that they're basing their material on will be the ones who judge the winner. The new series is set to premiere on September 8th, with episodes dropping every other Monday. Comedians competing in this series include Bob The Drag Queen, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Paul F. Tompkins, Moshe Kasher, Leslie Liao, Ify Nwadiwe, Jamie Loftus, Gianmarco Soresi, Leah Rudick, Cristela Alonzo, Guy Branum, Atsuko Okatsuka, Kiran Deol, Tina Friml, Baron Vaughn, Jenny Zigrino, Megan Gailey, and Joyelle Nicole Johnson.

Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!