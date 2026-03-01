Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: DTF St. Louis

DTF St. Louis Premieres Tonight: Here's Our S01E01: "Cornhole" Preview

With HBO's Jason Bateman, David Harbour & Linda Cardellini-starring DTF St. Louis debuting tonight, here's our S01E01: "Cornhole" preview.

Article Summary DTF St. Louis premieres tonight on HBO, starring Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini.

Series creator Steven Conrad brings a darkly comic twist to a middle-age love triangle gone wrong.

Early reviews tease plenty of unexpected layers and intrigue beneath the show's quirky surface.

Catch our preview of S01E01: "Cornhole" with episode insights, previews, and more.

We weren't sure what to think about series creator Steven Conrad's (Patriot) Jason Bateman (Ozark), David Harbour (Stranger Things 5), and Linda Cardellini (Crystal Lake)-starring DTF St. Louis when we first caught a look at it. But after seeing the trailer, we couldn't shake the feeling that the limited series has a whole lot going on underneath the surface. Heading into this weekend, early reviews have pretty much confirmed our vibe. With the series debuting tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO (and available to stream on HBO Max), we've got a preview for tonight's series opener: S01E01: "Cornhole" (including an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek).

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Episode 1: "Cornhole" Preview

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Episode 1: "Cornhole" – A love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead. Written and directed by Steven Conrad.

The limited series focuses on a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-aged malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead. If that isn't enough of a premise to get you to tune in, we're not sure what to tell you at this point. And if the casting of Bateman and Harbour wasn't enough to seal the deal, the limited series also stars Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti. Impressive, right?

HBO's DTF St. Louis is written and directed by showrunner Steven Conrad. Executive producers include Steven Conrad, Jason Bateman, David Harbour; Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Molly Allen; Bruce Terris; Michael Nelson; Michael Costigan for Bateman's Aggregate Films; KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; Jennifer Scher for Elephant Pictures; James Lasdun; and MGM Television.

