Dune: The Sisterhood Filming Begins; Co-Showrunner Steps Down

We have a production update and a change in showrunner to report for HBO Max and Legendary Television's Emily Watson (Chernobyl), Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter) & Indira Varma (Game Of Thrones)-starring prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood. On the production side, series premiere director Johan Renck took to Instagram to confirm that filming kicked off in Budapest on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it's doing so without Diane Ademu-John in the position of co-showrunner. Deadline Hollywood reported that the series creator & writer has stepped down but will remain creatively involved in the prequel series. Co-showrunner Alison Schapker (Westworld, Altered Carbon) will now serve as the sole showrunner for the series.

Based on the novel Sisterhood Of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the prequel series finds Fimmel joining a cast that includes Watson, Henderson, Varma, Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Raised by Wolves), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (The Colony), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), and Chloe Lea (Foundation). Now, here's a look at

What We Know About HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood

Frank Herbert's Dune portrays a future in which humanity has spread across the galaxy to thousands of worlds, all ruled by the Padishah Emperor, The Imperium. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the prequel series explores this universe through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weaves through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune.

Varma's Empress Natalya is a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino. Watson and Henderson portray Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively, the formidable Harkonnen Sisters, who have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit. Boussnina's Princess Ynez is an independent young princess dealing with the pressures of her responsibility as heir to the Golden Lion Throne. Brune-Franklin's Mikaela is a strong-willed Fremen woman who serves the royal family while longing for a home planet she's never known. Cunningham's Sister Jen is a fierce, unpredictable acolyte in training at the Sisterhood School who rarely reveals her emotional core. Hinds' Sister Emeline is a zealous acolyte descended from a long line of martyrs who carries fervent religion to her training at the Sisterhood. Lea's Lila is the youngest acolyte at the Sisterhood School with a deep empathy beyond her years. Fimmel's Desmond Hart is a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past who seeks to gain the Emperor's trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.

Created by writer Diane Ademu-John, the series sees Alison Schapker serving as showrunner. In addition, Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode. Ademu-John, Schapker, Renck, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, Cait Collins, and Brian Herbert executive produce. In addition, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert will executive produce on behalf of the Frank Herbert estate, with Anderson serving as co-producer. HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood is co-produced by the streaming service and Legendary Television, the TV arm of Legendary, which is behind the current film franchise.