Dungeons & Dragons: Paramount+ Taps Drew Crevello as Showrunner Paramount+ has tapped Drew Crevello (WeCrashed) to serve as showrunner & executive produce the live-action Dungeons & Dragons series.

Earlier this year – nearly a year after we learned Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, We're The Millers) had been tapped to pen the pilot & direct the first episode – we learned that Paramount+ gave an 8-episode, straight-to-series order for a live-action Dungeons & Dragons from Entertainment One (eOne) and Paramount Pictures. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Drew Crevello (WeCrashed) has boarded the project as executive producer and showrunner. Crevello and Thurber are expected to work closely on the series adaptation of Hasbro's popular fantasy role-playing game franchise. Gabriel Marano, eOne's EVP Scripted Television, will oversee the project on behalf of the production company. News on casting and a production timeline should be heading our way as the year rolls along now that key positions are coming into play. The series is the latest addition to the live-action "Dungeons & Dragons" universe, following the previously-released feature film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley.

"So deeply thrilled about this. Grew up playing the pnp version (LVL 13 lawful good paladin, holla!), enjoyed the heck outta [DDO Unlimited] — learned to tell stories through (always) being the DM. Boyhood dreams do come true, ya'll. Can't wait to get cracking," Thurber wrote in a tweet shortly after the news broke back in February 2022, expressing his excitement over joining the project as well as also offering his D&D "street cred" to the fans who took to Google to start learning as much about him as they possibly could. Here's a look back at the original tweet:

So deeply thrilled about this. Grew up playing the pnp version (lvl 13 lawful good paladin, holla!), enjoyed the heck outta @DDOUnlimited — learned to tell stories through (always) being the DM. Boyhood dreams do come true, ya'll. Can't wait to get cracking. https://t.co/ZkBXr5mkoX — Rawson Thurber (@RawsonThurber) February 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet