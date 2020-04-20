Dwayne Johnson aka WWE wrestling superstar The Rock (Jungle Cruise, Ballers), Issa Rae (Insecure), and Dany Garcia are set to tag-team on Tre Cnt ("Tre Count"), a half-hour series for HBO set in the world of backyard wrestling. Created by writer Mohamad El Masri (Here and Now, upcoming Brie Larson/Apple TV+ series), Tre Cnt shines the spotlight on a working-class family as well as their neighbors and friends in Houston's Third Ward (The Tre) who pool their talents, resources, savvy, and dreams to build a unique hip-hop centric backyard-wrestling empire from nothing. The neighborhood's hopes (and the series' main focus) hang on Cassius Jones: a dock worker and struggling pro-wrestler, who uses inherited life-insurance money as start-up funds for the new wrestling league as well as the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather as his American dream's home base. El Masri executive produces along with Johnson, Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, Rae and Montrel McKay for Issa Rae Productions, and Dave Becky, Tom Lassally, and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment. Judah Miller will also executive produce as well as serve as showrunner.

The news comes as Arrow alum Stephen Amell continues work on his upcoming pro wrestling series for STARZ, Heels. Highlighting the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling, Heels is set in a close-knit Georgia community and follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, — Jack and Ace Spade, war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to, and hard to leave behind.

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the eight-episode series stars Amell, Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff (Waitress), Kelli Berglund (Now Apocalypse), Chris Bauer (The Deuce), Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), and James Harrison (S.W.A.T.). Originally spearheaded by Paramount Television in 2017, STARZ serves as lead studio, with Lionsgate TV involved as part of the merger between STARZ and Lionsgate's television production operations. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley.

Variety (exclusive)