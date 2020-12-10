Dynamite Recap: Sting Speaks; Shaq Gets a Drink Thrown in His Face

With the ending of last week's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming special, AEW kicked off a crossover with Impact Wrestling, expanding the battlefield of the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars to Tuesday Nights as well and giving Impact a major boost in viewership. Tonight's episode of Dynamite promises new champion Kenny Omega, NBA star Shaq, and wrestling legend Sting, amongst a bunch of planned matches. WWE NXT ran its Takeover WarGames PPV on Sunday and has the fallout of that booked for tonight's show, along with the return of NXT Champion Finn Balor. I'm Jude Terror. This is The Shovel. For the low price of just four of your clicks, I will provide a detailed account of the important stuff to happen throughout four hours of wrestling Wednesday night.

AEW Dynamite Recap for December 9th, 2020 Part 1

It's been a few weeks, and I have to say: I still don't like the new intro. It spends too much time before it gets going into the actual opening song. The song is what people are going to remember, not that intro. Get it done faster and get to the good part.

TH2 are at the ring already. The Young Bucks get to do an entrance. They also cut a promo earlier: they say they're happy for Kenny Omega winning the title but haven't seen or heard from him in over a week. They have a match. It's pretty good. About eight minutes into the match, Matt Jackson powerbombs Jack Evans into The Acclaimed, who are in the crowd at ringside. After several more minutes of high-flying and false finishes, the Bucks hit the Indytaker on Evans on the outside. Angelico takes a superkick party, BTE trigger, and a pin from Nick.

The Young Bucks defeat TH2

So I guess they don't get a title shot then. The Acclaimed jump the barrier and are about to attack the Bucks when Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels run out to block them. MJF cuts a promo backstage on Orange Cassidy ahead of their match tonight. Commentary runs through tonight's card, and then we get another Darby Allin black and white video. Darby is doing a Rorschach test with a psychiatrist where he sees the various members of Team Taz. Allin paints them as bullies and says he's dealt with people his whole life. He's shown an ink picture that looks like Sting and doesn't say anything.

Cody comes to the ring. Darby Allin is up in the stands. Dynamite takes a commercial break. Tony Schiavone and Arn Anderson are in the ring with Cody now. Tony wants Cody's reaction to Sting showing up last week. But before he can speak, the lights go out, the fake snow starts falling, Sting's music and video hit, and out comes Old Man Sting!

A lot of wrestling fans complain about elderly wrestlers like Sting still getting in the ring, but coming from the comics world, I'm used to it. We have "old man" or "old woman" versions of our superheroes all the time. No big deal. Ever see Logan? Or read Dark Knight Returns?

Anyway, Sting comes to the ring. Arn says hello and then bows out of the ring out of respect for Sting. Tony hands Sting the mic and tries to leave too. Sting stops him and makes Tony give him a hug. Sting thanks Tony for helping him in his career with his commentary. He gets Tony to say "It's Sting!" They hug again.

Cody welcomes Sting "back." He thanks Sting for the assist last week and says he's been waiting to share a ring with Sting for a long time. Sting says he's not here for Cody. He says there's something really familiar about AEW and he points to Darby Allin in the rafters. The crowd chants Darby.

Sting talks about being back in front of a crowd, back "in the jungle," and back on TNT. Cody welcomes him again. Sting paces around Cody. He says "the only thing for sure about Sting is nothing's for sure… except this: I am signed officially with AEW and I plan on being close to AEW fans and in this promotion for a long time. I plan on spending a lot of time right here. But the way I choose to play, Cody, is my business." He puts his arm around Cody. "See you around, kid."

Taz (with Team Taz and Taz's kid) cuts a promo on Cody and friends. Taz's kid, "Hook," is hanging with Team Taz now. The Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) are in the ring. FTR come out with Tully Blanchard. I like the Varsity Blondes' retro look and gimmick. But I don't like their chances in this match. Unsurprisingly, FTR wins with Goodnight Express.

After the match, FTR get in the face of Jurassic Express, in the crowd at the ringside area. Alex Marvez interviews Hangman Adam Page in the bar (filmed earlier tonight). Page is booked in a tag team match next week but he doesn't have any partners. John Silver and Alex Reynolds pop up behind the bar and offer to be his partners. Page refuses at first but when they point out he has no other friends, he accepts… but just this once. He insists he's definitely not going to join Dark Order.

Dark Order's 10 comes to the ring. Dynamite takes a commercial break. Dustin Rhodes comes out with Lee Johnson to watch his back. They have a match. Rhodes wins. Afterward, Dark Order comes out and Evil Uno makes a pitch to Rhodes to join the Dark Order. He says Dustin is the third most important Rhodes in AEW. But Dark Order can help him. They ask him to be "7" of the Dark Order. Oh, man.

Rhodes hesitates over a handshake… and turns it into a slap. Evil Uno stops Dark Order from attacking. He tells Dustin that when he realizes he's wrong, he'll come begging to join.

Tony Schiavone talks with Brandi Rhodes and Shaq. Shaq says he was watching Jade Cargill's actions on Dynamite lately and he's a fan of hers, but he didn't appreciate what Cargill did to Brandi's arm. Brandi says she didn't appreciate it either. But she hopes they can stop the beef before anybody gets hurt. Shaq also brings up going after Cody on Twitter. He says he's just messing around and he respects wrestlers, but he's totally into a match between Brandi and Jade. Brandi is about to leave when Shaq tells her she could get some pointers from Jade while she's sitting around with her arm in a sling. Brandi says she's "sick of this shit" and throws her drink in Shaq's face. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

