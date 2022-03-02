EC3's CYN Announces TV Deal with New Streaming Service PWTV
The TV deal promised by CYN, the new promotion run by EC3 and Adam Scherr (FKA Braun Strowman), has been announced, and it's… well, it seems to actually be sort of real. CYN will air exclusively on Pro Wrestling TV, a new streaming service and linear channel set to launch in April. And while you might think that's a thing that EC3 made up on the spot, it turns out that Pro Wrestling TV is real, and the man behind it is Brandon Blackburn, a former CIA agent turned TV producer and podcast host whose credits include Live PD and Live Rescue on A&E.
EC3 also recently did an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful where he denied a recently-circulating Reddit post that alleged CYN would essentially be a MAGA wrestling league, though he did defend bringing in Austin Aires and made a joke about getting 88% off MyPillow.com by using the promo code CYN, so your mileage may vary.
Here's what EC3 had to say about CYN on PWTV: