Echo Arrives Early; New Teaser Brings Marvel/Netflix-Level Violence

Marvel Studios' Alaqua Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio-starring Echo now arrives on January 9th - and here's a look at why it got that TV-MA rating.

The new year is going to kick off in a very violent & intriguing way, with Marvel Studios' Alaqua Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Echo kicking off 2024 with a five-episode drop for the "Hawkeye" spinoff. The upcoming series spotlights Maya Lopez (Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (D'Onofrio) criminal empire -forcing her to confront her own family and legacy. What makes this series something special even before it premieres is that it's already setting some first. It's the first Marvel Studios-Disney+ series rated "TV-MA," the first series to be binge-dropped, and the first series to be announced as releasing on Disney+ & Hulu at the same time. And if you have any doubt that the series deserves its TV-MA rating, check out the following teaser, "Rampage," which might just be the most Marvel violence we've seen since the Netflix days.

Joining Cox and D'Onofrio for the five-episode streaming series are Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), and Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind). Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released this evening, followed by a look back at the series overview and the official trailer – with Marvel Studios' Echo set to hit streaming screens on January 9th at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET:

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin (Blackfeet), Marion Dayre, and Sydney Freeland – with Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin co-executive-producing.

