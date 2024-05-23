Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, El Gato, preview, prime video

El Gato: Lorenza Izzo Joins Prime Video, Carrasco Comic Book Adapt

Prime Video and Eric Carrasco's (Foundation, Supergirl) comic book series adaptation El Gato has cast Hacks star Lorenza Izzo a a lead.

Back in February of this year, we learned that Prime Video and Eric Carrasco (Foundation, Supergirl) were developing the series El Gato, a live-action take on Richard Dominguez's 1993 Azteca Productions comic book El Gato Negro. Set to be filmed in both English & Spanish, the series is set to star Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages, Scream Queens) as Frank Guerrero – and now, we're learning who else will be joining the cast. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Hacks star Lorenza Izzo is set for the female lead role of Rosa, described as "an outsider to the world of wealth she has married into – and the first to recognize the sharks circling her family." Carrasco shared this about the project when it was first announced: "This is a pulp thriller. It's a family drama; it's everything I love about spies and masks and secret identities. A lot of us on this team – Diego, and Andrew Mittman, and Steve Stark, and Carla Gonzalez Vargas, and I – have been at this for a long time now, and it's a genuine thrill to finally make the show with MGM Television and Prime Video."

Based on the official overview of the upcoming series, "Frank returns home to Mexico after the death of his father and finds himself neck deep in a nest of vipers – his estranged family – who are vying for control of his father's business empire. But Frank's grief is interrupted when he learns his only inheritance, a seemingly worthless parcel of land on the border, sits atop the lair of a famous costumed vigilante. His father was 'El Gato.' Now, Frank is in the crosshairs. To survive, he'll have to solve mysteries decades in the making and unravel the truth about his father's connections to a modern-day terror plot."

With production set to get underway in Mexico this spring, El Gato sees Carrasco serving as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Turi Meyer and Alfredo Septién – with Boneta also executive-producing via his Three Amigos production banner. In addition, Steve Stark (Toluca Pictures), Andrew Mittman (1.21), and Carla Gonzalez Vargas will also executive produce. Kai Dolbashian, Marilu G. Carranza & Joel Novoa-Schneider are set to co-executive produce – with MGM Television producing.

"Sharing 'El Gato' with audiences around the world is a dream come true. This has been a passion of mine since I started 'Three Amigos.' Eric Carrasco and the entire team have built a character and universe that honors the superhero genre and still feels completely epic and original. It is an absolute honor to play Frank and produce this with my amazing partners at Amazon, MGM, and all other producers on this epic story. Get ready for a wild ride," Boneta added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!