House of the Dragon: Smith Corrects Interviewer on D'Arcy Pronouns

While praising his co-star, House of the Dragon star Matt Smith corrected an interviewer on their use of pronouns regarding Emma D'Arcy.

Matt Smith is probably one of the most beloved Doctors with his run as Doctor Who. But it goes far beyond that, given the way he's endeared himself to the fan community, and that's extended to those who follow his current franchise in the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon. Recently, Smith offered an unexpected reminder of just how much of an ally for the LGBTQ+ community he is when he showed support for co-star Emma D'Arcy during an interview with Sue Perkins, host of Sky's official fan show House of the Dragon: War Room ahead of the season two premiere.

House of the Dragon Star Matt Smith Corrects Interviewer on Co-Star's Pronouns

Perkins referenced an earlier interview she had with D'Arcy and told Smith that "she gave you all the credit" for the final scene in season one when Rhaenyra Targaryen (D'Arcy) is informed by Daemon (Smith) about the son of her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault). D'Arcy, who identifies as non-binary, uses pronouns they/them which Smith responded, "I can't take the credit, [but] I have to say, aren't they brilliant? They are absolutely brilliant and you're in for a real treat with Emma this year, I think Emma's put in… a really great performance." Perkins apologized on social media, "It was a shitty mistake. Had loads of stuff going on in my earpiece and so wasn't as focused as I should have been. No excuses though. These things matter and I feel terrible about it. Am a massive fan of their work and would never want to be disrespectful x."

Season two picks up after the season one finale as Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) betrays her former best friend Rhaenyra's claim to the Iron Throne despite her late husband King Viserys I's (Paddy Considine) desire for her to serve as his hand-picked successor. Alicent enforced the traditional rule of the Realm of the king's first-born male heir as anointed successor for King Argon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), setting the stage for the Targaryen Civil War. New episodes of House of the Dragon air on Sundays on HBO and are available to stream on Max.

