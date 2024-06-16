Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, eric kripke, jeffrey dean morgan, prime video, the boys

The Boys: Eric Kripke, Jeffery Dean Morgan Like Kessler Spinoff Idea

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are both liking the idea of a Joe Kessler-focused spinoff series (if he survives?).

If you've checked out the first three episodes of Prime Video and Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 4, then you know we have a clearer picture of the role Jeffrey Dean Morgan is playing during the penultimate season – especially in Butcher's (Karl Urban) life. Consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on at this point… ready? Okay, it's established early on that Joe Kessler and Butcher have a history together – much of which can be spoken about on the record. The two are definitely on good terms, and it's clear that Butcher respects him and his opinions. Later on, we learn that the two didn't run into each other by accident, and it appears that Butcher has a new ally in his corner when it comes to going "scorched earth" on supes – even willing to turn Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) into a weapon against Homelander (Antony Starr) if necessary. While it still remains to be seen how much of a factor Kessler will play this season – or even if he will survive it – both Kripke and Morgan sound like they wouldn't mind the idea of a spinoff focusing on the character.

When it's mentioned to Kripke during an interview with Deadline Hollywood that it felt like Morgan's Kessler was being set up for a spinoff series, Kripke laughed, "Hey, man, if Jeffrey wants to do it, and it works out, who wouldn't want to Jeffrey Dean Boys spinoff?" Well, it didn't take long for Morgan to catch wind of Kripke keeping the door open for him to let Kripke know that he was all in: "Sign me the hell up!"

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

