Elizabeth Moss on "Very Real" Mad Men Season 5 Moment with Jon Hamm

One of AMC's biggest network-defining shows was Mad Men, in part to the chemistry between Jon Hamm's Don Draper and Elizabeth Moss' Peggy Olson. The Matthew Weiner-created series, which ran for seven seasons from 2007-2015, focused on Sterling Cooper, one of New York's most prestigious ad agencies at the beginning of the 1960s, and its evolution through executive in Draper. As part of an ensemble cast, Hamm and Moss appeared in all 92 episodes along with Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Aaron Staton, and Rich Sommer. Moss spoke to Vanity Fair about a signature season five moment that's about as genuine as it gets when Peggy tells Don she's leaving the agency and the improvisation involved.

Breaking Down the Iconic Season Five Mad Men Scene

"It all felt very real. I have a very close relationship with Jon," Moss said. "There was sort of like a mentor-protegé relationship there, very older brother/little sister. And so it meant something to the both of us when we did this scene." The improvised moment came when Hamm held and kissed her right hand before saying goodbye. "That right there is real, that's actually, those are real tears, which you know, hate to break it to you, but often we're faking it. He held onto my hand and didn't let go and then kissed it. None of that was in the script, and he did it on my close-up. That right there is real Jon — the veins in his head, I can see him at that moment."

Moss admitted she kept the costume from that scene and still maintains a close relationship with Hamm. Both saw respective success in their careers, with Moss starring in major film and TV projects like Universal's The Invisible Man in 2020, AppleTV+'s Shining Girls, and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.