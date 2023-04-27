Elon Musk, Bill Maher Set "Real Time" HBO Play Date for This Friday Elon Musk is stopping by HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher this Friday night for a "man-child play date" with the late-night host.

Think of it like how Reese's Peanut Butter Cups came to be. Except instead of chocolate, it's the late-night host who won't pass up a second to tell you how he continues to be "canceled" (even though he continues to make millions off of that "little public access network" we call HBO) before whining about "these kids these days!" and how things were so much better during his Pizza Man years. And instead of peanut butter, it's the "rocketman" who demonstrated a keen brilliance when it came to overpaying for a social media service only to see it lose half its value in record-breaking time – and making all of us pay for it every day. But instead of coming together to form something as wonderfully delicious as a peanut butter cup, Bill Maher and Elon Musk are going to come together during HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher this Friday for a man-child playdate where they will be serving up s**t sandwiches that they'll be expecting us to bite, chew & swallow.

Thankfully, viewers won't have to wait for Musk & Maher to metaphorically circle-jerk each other's egos since that's been tapped to kick off the show. That means there will be more than enough time for panelists to either suck up to Maher and agree with everything he says or stand their ground, make their case – and then get talked over by a ranting Russell Brand, who has the answer to everything because he can google. So who does Maher have lined up for this week's "fight or flight" morality crossroads? Ian Bremmer, founder and president of Eurasia Group & author of The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats – And Our Response – Will Change The World; and Konstantin Kisin, co-host of the YouTube show & podcast TRIGGERnometry and author of An Immigrant's Love Letter to the West.