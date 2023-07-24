Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, linda yaccarino, opinion, twitter, x

Elon Musk, CEO Roll Out X: New Name, Same Steaming Pile of Twitter?

After news of it happening hit over the weekend, Twitter owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino announced that change to X is here... yay?

If you woke up this morning and the world felt a bit different… maybe just a wee bit brighter? Well, we're hoping that it has nothing to do with Twitter officially switching over to being called X because if that's the case? Well, we would strongly advise a new daily regimen that involves getting out more – maybe talking to folks, not via a screen? But that's between you, you're confessional priest, bartender, dominatrix, or any other individual you confide your intimate thoughts to – we're here to talk about Twitter owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino following through on the big name change – and they even lit up the company's building with a big "X" to celebrate (comment below with your jokes – no one here wants to get sued).

As tempted as we were to launch into a sh*tload of "X" jokes and puns, we quickly realized that we were going to need to pace ourselves. Because this isn't a sprint – it's more of a marathon. And we wouldn't want to find ourselves getting X-hausted right out of the gate. Yeah, that's a free one. Here's a look at Musk & Yaccarino doing a whole lot of back-patting as the rollout begins…

"It's an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," Yaccarino shared on Sunday over the course of four… tweets? X's? "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine. For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We've already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we're just getting started. There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. [Elon Musk] and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world."

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

