Elon Musk, Twitter X Free Speech Legal Offer Hit with Gina Carano Fans

Elon Musk & Twitter X will fund legal bills for being "unfairly treated by your employer" for Twitter activity, making Gina Carano fans happy.

Apparently, "Captain Free Speech" is feeling a bit full of himself – and when that happens, we can't shake this feeling that Twitter X CEO Linda Yaccarino's job just got that much harder. But this time, we're really feeling that this time. Because earlier tonight, Twitter X owner Elon Musk put out there that "If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill." But there has to be a limit, right? "No limit," Musk added – you just have to give them a heads-up. Now, I don't know how much additional ad space Yaccarino is going to have to peddle for the social media service, but I can't imagine offering to pay the legal costs for everyone meeting Musk's criteria – and with no limits – comes cheap. It's an even more "interesting" move when you consider two other factors.

First, have Musk & Yaccarino gotten the company's value even close to what Musk paid for it? Maybe I missed something? Second, it looks like this means they'll front the legal costs for employees who were fired from private companies – which means the company will burn through a ton of cash before it realizes that the First Amendment isn't really a defense you can use against a private company. Here's a look at Musk's tweet, followed by a legal explanation from the Blanchard & Walker PLLC website:

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The first thing to know about the First Amendment is that it is a limit only on government. It prohibits the federal government from making laws that infringe on the rights of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition. Through the Fourteenth Amendment, state and local governments are also prohibited from infringing on these rights. Yet, one of the most powerful restraints on individual freedom is the power of employers to discharge workers. If your employer is a private entity, the First Amendment offers you no protection from being fired on account of what you say.

Of course, that's brought out all of the fans of ex-The Mandalorian supporting cast member Gina Carano, tagging her in their responses to Musk in what we're assuming is a move on their part to get Musk, Yaccarino & Twitter X to front Carano's legal costs if she's looking to hit back at Disney for booting her from the streaming series. Ouch. Can you just imagine what the price tag would be for that court case? But if Musk, Yaccarino & Twitter X have blank checks to give out, then the financial burden is strictly on them. And for those of you who need a Carano refresher…

The Mandalorian/Gina Carano: A Look Back

Of course, Carano got the boot from Lucasfilm & Disney+'s original "Star Wars" spinoff series earlier that year after months of controversial social media posts that peddled whackjob conspiracy theories & half-assed pseudo-science while finding ways to insult the very fanbase that actually allowed her to collect a paycheck from "The Mouse" had a whole lot to do with that. It culminated in an Instagram Stories post where Carano supported comparing the "persecution" that she believes conservatives were enduring (especially with the COVID pandemic) with what Jewish people suffered in Nazi Germany. Check out a screencap of the image Carano posted above, which was reportedly the streaming service's final straw. Of course, the post was taken down to make it seem like nothing ever happened, which is why it's always good to have screencaps (we made out thoughts known on Carano having no one to blame but herself here, here, here, here, and here).

