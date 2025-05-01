Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth S02E19: "I've Got a Little List" Preview; Season Finale Update

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth, S02E19: "I've Got a Little List," and look ahead to the May 8th season finale, S02E20: "Ramen Holiday."

You have to give it to CBS and Robert King & Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth. They definitely found a way to get rid of Elsbeth's (Preston) Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) problem in a very definitive way. But there's very little to celebrate, and a whole lot for our hero to have to process regarding what went down – and who's been impacted by it. That's one of the many reasons why we're curious to check out tonight's episode, S02E19: "I've Got a Little List." An investigation into an apparent random shooting leads Elsbeth to entitled playboy Rod (Billy Magnussen) – and a whole lot of legal trouble. After checking out the official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and sneak peeks, make sure to stick around for a preview of the May 8th season finale, S02E20: "Ramen Holiday" (with a whole lot of familiar faces returning to help/hinder Elsbeth).

Elsbeth S02E19: "I've Got a Little List" & Season 2 Finale Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 19: "I've Got a Little List" – While investigating what appears to be a random shooting, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) meets Rod (Billy Magnussen), an entitled playboy working through his bucket list of thrills, which may include murder. In the end, Elsbeth's efforts to catch the killer land her in serious legal trouble. Directed by Lily Mariye and written by Erica Shelton Kodish.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 20: "Ramen Holiday" – When Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) tries to solve a murder, she comes face to face with many familiar suspects. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Lionel Coleman, the season finale sees Stephen Moyer reprising his season one role as theater director Alex Modarian, with Retta reprising her season one role as elite matchmaker Margo Clarke. Gina Gershon reprises her season one role of plastic surgeon Dr. Vanessa Holmes, with Elizabeth Lail reprising her season one role of young tech CEO Quinn Powell. Arian Moayed reprises his season one role as cocktail bar owner Joe Dillon, with André De Shields reprising his season one role as fashion designer Matteo Hart. Alyssa Milano reprises her season two role of former mafia princess Pupetta Del Ponte, with Mary-Louise Parker reprising her season two decluttering guru Freya Frostad and Ethan Slater returning as season two's Officer Reese Chandler.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!