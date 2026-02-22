Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth S03E13 "Murder Six Across" Overview: Steve Buscemi Guest Stars

Here's the official overview for CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S03E13: "Murder Six Across," guest-starring Steve Buscemi (Wednesday).

CBS has a huge series return/premiere week coming up this week, and that includes EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth. Previously, we looked at what this Thursday's episode, S03E11: "Ol' Man Liver," and March 5th's episode, S03E12: "All's Hair," had to offer. Now, we're getting a chance to take an even deeper dive into March with a look at the official overview for S03E13: "Murder Six Across," with guest star Steve Buscemi (Wednesday). As we learned when his casting was first announced, Buscemi's Simon is a "five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant."

Elsbeth Season 3: S03E11 – S03E13 Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 11: "Ol' Man Liver" – Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) battles a wealthy biohacker (Hamish Linklater) who will do anything to stay young, including an extreme diet, vigorous exercise … and murder. Written by Eric Randall & Matthew K. Begbie and directed by Scott Ellis.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 12: "All's Hair" – When a celebrity wigmaker is murdered, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) must comb through a tangled mess of suspects – and some drag brunch mayhem – to clip a killer. Jeff Hiller guest stars as Felix. Written by Erica Shelton Kodish & Wade Dooley and directed by Mary Lou Belli.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 13: "Murder Six Across" – After the famed editor of the daily puzzle is murdered at the annual crossword championship, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) infiltrates the world of elite puzzle solvers to find the champion who will do whatever it takes to win. Written by Sarah Beckett and directed by John Aronson.

During the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Tollins shared that viewers will see the resolution of the storyline between Elsbeth (Preston) and mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez), "more great cases," and the return of Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), who became a series guest star with Season 3 after being promoted to Washington, DC. Here's a look at what Tollins had to tease about the show's return during tonight's 2026 Critics Choice Awards:

Late last year, we learned that Steve Buscemi (Wednesday)had been tapped to play Simon, a "five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant." Checking in with Deadline Hollywood, Preston shared that they had just wrapped filming Buscemi's episode, and that the actor was a fan who sought a role on the show through his agent. In addition, Preston drop a quick update on other guest stars on tap and more.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

Hamish Linklater (Gen V) plays Felix, "one of New York's big wigs, the top wigmakers in the city. Consigned to creating toupees for Wall Street execs and medical patients, Felix dreams of more glamorous assignments. When his ambition leads to some very bad decisions, one of his rivals ends up dead." Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) plays Archer Bryant, "a tech-entrepreneur turned fitness freak with a quest to live forever. That requires a strict diet, exercise, pharmaceuticals, sleep regimen, and possibly murder."

