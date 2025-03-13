Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 2 Preview: Here's Our Look at S02E15: "I See … Murder"

Here's our preview of CBS's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth Season 2 Ep. 15: "I See … Murder."

We're getting a vision! Okay, not really – it just felt like the right way to kick off our preview of tonight's episode of CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth! This week, S02E15: "I See … Murder" sees Elsbeth (Preston) matching wits with a psychic (Tracey Ullman) while Kaya's (Patterson) professional dream might just become a reality. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we also have a look at the episode trailer (waiting for you above) and

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 15: "I See … Murder" Preview

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 15: "I See … Murder" – Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) matches wits with a professional psychic (Tracey Ullman) after the stepson of one of her wealthy clients is found murdered in Central Park. Meanwhile, Kaya's (Carra Patterson) dreams of becoming a detective may come true. Written by Sarah Beckett and Wade Dooley and directed by Rob Hardy:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!