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Liv Morgan Unveils Trouble Music Video on WWE Raw – Review

El Presidente reviews Liv Morgan's new music video "Trouble" featuring Daddy Dom references, revolutionary choreography, and bad decisions galore!

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Article Summary

  • Liv Morgan's "Trouble" music video debuted on WWE Raw — a revolutionary banger worthy of the proletariat!
  • The Daddy Dom choker Easter egg proves Liv's chaos extends beyond the wrestling ring, comrades!
  • Parking garage dance routines, tattoos, and a mugshot — seizing the means of pop music production!
  • Liv earns four out of five Marxist manifestos ahead of her WrestleMania title shot against Stephanie Vaquer!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a solid-gold jacuzzi located inside a hollowed-out volcano that I recently nationalized from an imperialist tech billionaire. The water is bubbling, the state-funded rum is flowing, and I have got some steaming hot pop-culture news for you today!

Liv Morgan, wearing a shirt that reads 'I ❤️ Trouble,' appears to be getting a tattoo while showing a pained expression. Another person in a blue shirt is seen in the background.
In a screencap from her new music video 'Trouble,' Liv Morgan gets a tattoo while expressing intense emotion.

As you know, my heart beats for two things: the inevitable global triumph of socialism, and professional wrestling. Imagine my absolute delight when my Minister of Propaganda showed me that WWE Superstar, former Women's World Champion, and absolute menace to society Liv Morgan has released her very own music video, which debuted last night during WWE Raw!

The song is called Trouble, and comrades, let me tell you, it is a revolutionary banger that would feel right at home as a ripoff of modern era Renee Rapp ripping off Y2K era Britney Spears. And what is a ripoff if not socialism in action, artists seizing the means of pop music video production and using it for the benefit of the proletariat?

A young woman with long blonde hair gestures with her hand while making a thoughtful expression, set against a blue background. She wears a black leather jacket and has multiple rings on her fingers.
Liv Morgan appears in her new music video 'Trouble', showcasing her dynamic presence.

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's that causing a little "trouble" is good for the soul! Just last week, I hacked into the Pentagon's mainframe just to change the CIA Director's desktop wallpaper to a picture of me flexing on a tank. It was a beautiful "bad decision," much like the ones Morgan sings about in this video!

Let us break down the cinematic brilliance of this capitalist pop masterpiece, shall we? The video begins with Liv strutting through a concrete parking garage, carrying a bright red gas can. Red! The color of the revolution! She is ready to burn down the establishment, or at least a luxury car, which is exactly what we do to the bourgeoisie here in my glorious nation!

Close-up of a woman's mouth with bold red lipstick biting down on a choker that reads 'Daddy Dom'. The background is blurred, emphasizing the focus on the choker and lips.
Liv Morgan showcases her daring style in the 'Trouble' music video, biting on a 'Daddy Dom' choker.

From there, we are treated to scenes of Liv playing pool, hanging out in a neon-lit dive bar, and getting a tattoo. But the true masterpiece, the pièce de résistance for wrestling fans, is when she playfully bites down on a leather collar that spells out "DADDY DOM." Ah, Dominik Mysterio! A true hero of the proletariat who bravely rebelled against his deadbeat, capitalist lapdog of a father, Rey Mysterio! Liv's dedication to her WWE storylines across all forms of media is the kind of fierce loyalty I demand from my generals!

She then proceeds to do a highly choreographed dance routine with a squad of backup dancers right in the middle of the parking garage. Seizing the means of public transportation infrastructure for the arts! Karl Marx himself would weep at the beauty of it.

Liv Morgan performs in a parking garage surrounded by backup dancers, showcasing dynamic choreography in her music video for 'Trouble'. The scene is enhanced by dramatic lighting and a smoky atmosphere.
Liv Morgan and her backup dancers deliver an energetic performance in a parking garage for her 'Trouble' music video.

Watching Liv sing about having "cherry lips and bad energy" while proudly getting arrested by the police reminds me of the time I was hanging out with my good friend, the late Kim Jong-il. We were at an underground karaoke bar in Pyongyang, making some "bad decisions" of our own with a smuggled karaoke machine and a stolen CIA listening device. Kim loved a good pop anthem—he would have absolutely crushed Liv's choreography, comrades! He was very light on his feet for a dictator.

The video ends with Liv smiling for her mugshot, holding a board that reads "Liv Morgan / Bad Decisions." Smiling in the face of imperialist law enforcement? El Presidente approves!

Liv Morgan appears disheveled with a cut on her forehead, flanked by two police officers as she is being arrested. The background features a dimly lit hallway, suggesting a tense situation.
Liv Morgan is seen being arrested at the end of her 'Trouble' music video.

Overall, "Trouble" is a hypnotic, edgy pop anthem that perfectly captures Liv Morgan's chaotic wrestling persona. The dancing is fierce, the Daddy Dom Easter eggs are excellent, and the anti-authoritarian message is something every revolutionary can get behind. I give it four out of five Marxist manifestos!

Morgan's music video comes ahead of her match at WrestleMania this weekend, where she will challenge Stephanie Vaquer in hopes of becoming a three-time world champion. Best of luck to her!

Until next time, comrades, keep seizing the means of production, keep listening to catchy pop music, and keep watching wrestling! Viva la Liv! Viva la Revolución!

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El PresidenteAbout El Presidente

As a lucrative side hustle from his job as the duly-elected leader of a socialist dictatorship, His Excellency El Presidente reports on his favorite elements of American pop culture, most notably its highest forms of artistic expression: pro wrestling, comic books, and reality television. Yes, comrades, even international despots are affected by the gig economy. Unfortunately, since the CIA sabotaged his extremely popular 1-900 hotline, El Presidente has been forced to partner with the capitalist pigs at Bleeding Cool to deliver his message directly to the people. When not dodging extradition requests or international sanctions, he enjoys long walks on the beach with his collection of championship belts and arguing with his own body doubles about booking decisions. Read his latest posts, or die like dogs... the choice is yours!
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