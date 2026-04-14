Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Liv Morgan, wrestling

Liv Morgan Unveils Trouble Music Video on WWE Raw – Review

El Presidente reviews Liv Morgan's new music video "Trouble" featuring Daddy Dom references, revolutionary choreography, and bad decisions galore!

Article Summary Liv Morgan's "Trouble" music video debuted on WWE Raw — a revolutionary banger worthy of the proletariat!

The Daddy Dom choker Easter egg proves Liv's chaos extends beyond the wrestling ring, comrades!

Parking garage dance routines, tattoos, and a mugshot — seizing the means of pop music production!

Liv earns four out of five Marxist manifestos ahead of her WrestleMania title shot against Stephanie Vaquer!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a solid-gold jacuzzi located inside a hollowed-out volcano that I recently nationalized from an imperialist tech billionaire. The water is bubbling, the state-funded rum is flowing, and I have got some steaming hot pop-culture news for you today!

As you know, my heart beats for two things: the inevitable global triumph of socialism, and professional wrestling. Imagine my absolute delight when my Minister of Propaganda showed me that WWE Superstar, former Women's World Champion, and absolute menace to society Liv Morgan has released her very own music video, which debuted last night during WWE Raw!

The song is called Trouble, and comrades, let me tell you, it is a revolutionary banger that would feel right at home as a ripoff of modern era Renee Rapp ripping off Y2K era Britney Spears. And what is a ripoff if not socialism in action, artists seizing the means of pop music video production and using it for the benefit of the proletariat?

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's that causing a little "trouble" is good for the soul! Just last week, I hacked into the Pentagon's mainframe just to change the CIA Director's desktop wallpaper to a picture of me flexing on a tank. It was a beautiful "bad decision," much like the ones Morgan sings about in this video!

Let us break down the cinematic brilliance of this capitalist pop masterpiece, shall we? The video begins with Liv strutting through a concrete parking garage, carrying a bright red gas can. Red! The color of the revolution! She is ready to burn down the establishment, or at least a luxury car, which is exactly what we do to the bourgeoisie here in my glorious nation!

From there, we are treated to scenes of Liv playing pool, hanging out in a neon-lit dive bar, and getting a tattoo. But the true masterpiece, the pièce de résistance for wrestling fans, is when she playfully bites down on a leather collar that spells out "DADDY DOM." Ah, Dominik Mysterio! A true hero of the proletariat who bravely rebelled against his deadbeat, capitalist lapdog of a father, Rey Mysterio! Liv's dedication to her WWE storylines across all forms of media is the kind of fierce loyalty I demand from my generals!

She then proceeds to do a highly choreographed dance routine with a squad of backup dancers right in the middle of the parking garage. Seizing the means of public transportation infrastructure for the arts! Karl Marx himself would weep at the beauty of it.

Watching Liv sing about having "cherry lips and bad energy" while proudly getting arrested by the police reminds me of the time I was hanging out with my good friend, the late Kim Jong-il. We were at an underground karaoke bar in Pyongyang, making some "bad decisions" of our own with a smuggled karaoke machine and a stolen CIA listening device. Kim loved a good pop anthem—he would have absolutely crushed Liv's choreography, comrades! He was very light on his feet for a dictator.

The video ends with Liv smiling for her mugshot, holding a board that reads "Liv Morgan / Bad Decisions." Smiling in the face of imperialist law enforcement? El Presidente approves!

Overall, "Trouble" is a hypnotic, edgy pop anthem that perfectly captures Liv Morgan's chaotic wrestling persona. The dancing is fierce, the Daddy Dom Easter eggs are excellent, and the anti-authoritarian message is something every revolutionary can get behind. I give it four out of five Marxist manifestos!

Morgan's music video comes ahead of her match at WrestleMania this weekend, where she will challenge Stephanie Vaquer in hopes of becoming a three-time world champion. Best of luck to her!

Until next time, comrades, keep seizing the means of production, keep listening to catchy pop music, and keep watching wrestling! Viva la Liv! Viva la Revolución!

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