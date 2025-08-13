Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 3: David Cross Set as Guest Star for Episode 2

David Cross is reportedly set as a guest star for CBS and Robert King & Michelle King's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 2.

After a deadly black market doll purchase, Nolan takes hostages in a top New York toy store.

Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Lindsay Mendez join Elsbeth in new guest roles.

CBS kicks off Elsbeth Season 3 with a special premiere week, debuting the new season on October 12.

We've got some new casting news for the third season of CBS and Robert King & Michelle King's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth to pass along, with the spotlight shifting to the second episode as one of the funniest people walking the planet is set to guest star. Reported exclusively by TV Insider, David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development) is set to play Nolan Hurst in the Robert King-directed Season 3 Episode 2. After the purchase of a rare doll on the black market turns deadly, Nolan, a hapless insider trader fresh from a stint in prison, winds up taking hostages in one of New York's best toy stores.

Previously, we learned that late-night host Stephen Colbert is set to play Scotty Bristol, the late-night host of the fictional Way Late with Scotty Bristol. In addition, Amy Sedaris (At Home With Amy Sedaris), Andy Richter (Late Night with Conan O'Brien), and Lindsay Mendez (American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez) will also guest-star during the season opener.

Sedaris's Laurel Hammond-Muntz is the headstrong and devoted head writer and executive producer of the popular late-night talk show Way Late. Richter's Mickey Muntz is the hilarious but long-suffering sidekick to late-night host Scotty Bristol (Colbert) and Laurel's husband. Mendez's Officer Grace Hackett is a hard-working officer and an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock. When she teams up with Elsbeth for a case focused on the world of comedy, her knowledge of the business comes in handy.

Here's a rundown of how "CBS Premiere Week" is working in October, with Matlock and Elsbeth getting special Sunday returns :

Sunday, October 12th, will feature Matlock (8:30-9:30 pm ET) and Elsbeth (9:30-10:30 pm ET) debuting their respective season openers with special "sneak peeks" before moving to their respective Thursday timeslots on October 16th with original episodes.

Monday, October 13th, brings the second season premiere of Watson (10:00 – 11:00 pm ET).

Thursday, October 16th, offers the fifth season premiere of Ghosts, and new episodes of Matlock and Elsbeth.

Friday, October 17th, will see the fourth season premiere of Fire Country (8:00 – 9:00 pm ET) and the series premiere of the spinoff series Sheriff Country (9:00 – 10:00 pm ET). The following week (October 24th), the two shows will swap timeslots moving forward.

Sunday, October 19th, brings the third season premiere of Tracker (8:00 – 9:00 pm ET).

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

