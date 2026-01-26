Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 3 Returns Feb. 26th! S03E11: "Ol' Man Liver" Images

Here's the overview and image gallery for the Feb. 26th return episode of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth, S03E11: "Ol’ Man Liver."

Even though we still have a month to go until EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth returns for the remainder of its third season, that doesn't mean that it's too soon to pass along an official overview and image gallery for the hit series' return episode, S03E11: "Ol' Man Liver." Elsbeth (Preston) faces off with guest star Hamish Linklater's biohacker, a man who will go to some pretty deadly lengths to stay young.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 11: "Ol' Man Liver" Preview

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 11: "Ol' Man Liver" – Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) battles a wealthy biohacker (Hamish Linklater) who will do anything to stay young, including an extreme diet, vigorous exercise … and murder. Written by Eric Randall & Matthew K. Begbie and directed by Scott Ellis.

During the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Tollins shared that viewers will see the resolution of the storyline between Elsbeth (Preston) and mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez), "more great cases," and the return of Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), who became a series guest star with Season 3 after being promoted to Washington, DC. Here's a look at what Tollins had to tease about the show's return during tonight's 2026 Critics Choice Awards:

Late last year, we learned that Steve Buscemi (Wednesday)had been tapped to play Simon, a "five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant." Checking in with Deadline Hollywood, Preston shared that they had just wrapped filming Buscemi's episode, and that the actor was a fan who sought a role on the show through his agent. In addition, Preston drop a quick update on other guest stars on tap and more. Here's a look at what Preston had to share about what's still to come with CBS's Elsbeth Season 3:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

Still to come this season, Steve Buscemi (Wednesday) plays Simon, a "five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant." Hamish Linklater (Gen V) plays Felix, "one of New York's big wigs, the top wigmakers in the city. Consigned to creating toupees for Wall Street execs and medical patients, Felix dreams of more glamorous assignments. When his ambition leads to some very bad decisions, one of his rivals ends up dead." Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) plays Archer Bryant, "a tech-entrepreneur turned fitness freak with a quest to live forever. That requires a strict diet, exercise, pharmaceuticals, sleep regimen, and possibly murder."

